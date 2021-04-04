Births — Feb. 11 to March 7

Maternal grandparents are Brenda and Harry Bala of Lake Luzerne. Paternal grandparents are Diane and Royal Caldwell of Town of Day.

A daughter, Finleigh Quinn, to Taya GIARUSSO and Arthur JACOBS of Hudson Falls, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:15 p.m., 7 pounds, 18.75 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Denis and Michael Giarusso of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Kimberly and Billy Rohm of Queensbury.

A daughter, Raelynn Louise, to Brianne Kelly and McKenzie POLVER of Lake Luzerne, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 at 10:30 a.m., 7 pounds 12 ounces, 20 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Melissa and Brian Kelly of Lake Luzerne. Paternal grandparents are Kelly and Chris Pulver of Corinth.

A daughter, Quinn Delaney, to Kaitlyn and Joshua BURKE of Corinth, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 at 4:14 p.m., 7 pounds 13.9 ounces, 20 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Michelle and Russel Delaney of Winthrop Harbor, Illinois. Paternal grandparents are Jacqueline and John Burke of Falmouth, Massachusetts.