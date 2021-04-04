Births — Feb. 11 to March 7

Albany Medical Center Hospital
- A daughter, Sarissa Noelle, to Karen and Colin PETTEYS of Hartford, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 at 9:18 a.m., 6 pounds 8 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Wanda and Doug Olden of Warrensburg, and the late Teddy Ackley of Warrensburg. Maternal great-grandparents are Anthony and Evelyn Trapasso of Warrensburg. Paternal grandparents are Brent and Donna Petteys of Hartford.
Glens Falls Hospital
- A daughter, Savannah Celia-Margarita, to Sara SCHOENBERGER and Jose RIVERA of Whitehall, Friday, Dec. 17, 2020 at 4:23 a.m., 5 pounds 3.6 ounces, 19.25 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Colleen Elkin of Apple Valley, Minnesota. Paternal grandparents are Maria M. Padilla and Fransico A. Padilla of Amsterdam.
- A son, Callahan James, to Erin and Ryan THOMAS of Queensbury, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:04 p.m., 8 pounds 5 ounces, 22 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Debbie Callahan of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparent is William Thomas of North Creek.
- A son, Benjamin David, to Barbara and Mackenzie CALDWELL of Lake Luzerne, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:43 a.m., 8 pounds 1.4 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Brenda and Harry Bala of Lake Luzerne. Paternal grandparents are Diane and Royal Caldwell of Town of Day.
- A daughter, Finleigh Quinn, to Taya GIARUSSO and Arthur JACOBS of Hudson Falls, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:15 p.m., 7 pounds, 18.75 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Denis and Michael Giarusso of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Kimberly and Billy Rohm of Queensbury.
- A daughter, Raelynn Louise, to Brianne Kelly and McKenzie POLVER of Lake Luzerne, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 at 10:30 a.m., 7 pounds 12 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Melissa and Brian Kelly of Lake Luzerne. Paternal grandparents are Kelly and Chris Pulver of Corinth.
- A daughter, Quinn Delaney, to Kaitlyn and Joshua BURKE of Corinth, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 at 4:14 p.m., 7 pounds 13.9 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Michelle and Russel Delaney of Winthrop Harbor, Illinois. Paternal grandparents are Jacqueline and John Burke of Falmouth, Massachusetts.
- A son, Paxton Demetrios, to Alexis and Demetrios DRELLOS of Queensbury, Thursday, Feb. 18 at 10:36 a.m., 6 pounds 15 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Vincent and Janet Jameson of Saratoga Springs. Paternal grandparents are George and Dawn Drellos of Queensbury.
- A daughter, Gabrilena Rose, to Victoria and Gabriel SPRING of Corinth, Feb. 18, 2021 at 7:25 p.m., 8 pounds 2.2 ounces, 21 inches long.
- A daughter, Paisley Rayne, to Joyce TRAVERSE of Granville, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 at 11:34 a.m., 7 pounds 6.5 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Ruth and Larry Wolcott of Granville.
- A daughter, Willow Elizabeth, to Courtney and Brandon WATTERS of Hudson Falls, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 at 1:22 p.m., 7 pounds, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Dwight Allen and Tracey Lotz of Warrensburg and Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Monique Watters and Bruce Hunke of Glens Falls and Whitehall.
- A son, Clark, to Charmaine and Nick KRASNOVE of Milton, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2021 at 6:49 a.m., 6 pounds 8 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Adora and Carlito Garcia of Cavite, Philippines. Paternal grandparents are Nikki DeCenzo and Joel Krasnove of Saratoga Springs.
- A son, Ransom James, to Heather BROWN and Logan BARKER of Hartford, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 at 5:15 p.m., 7 pounds 13 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Clarence A. Hurley III of Salem. Paternal grandparents are Lloyd and Gretchen Barker of Hartford.
- A daughter, Amara Jade, to Ben and Cassandra CHECK of South Glens Falls, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 at 4:43 p.m., 7 pounds 6 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Kim and Sandy of Indian Lake. Paternal grandparents are Bernie and Mary of Malta.
- A son, Luke Shane, to Stephanie and Seth WASCHITZ of Lake George, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 at 11:11 p.m., 9 pounds 1 ounce, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are John and Wendy Kul of Guilford, Connecticut. Paternal grandparents are Gary and Joyce Waschitz of Lake George.
- A daughter, Skylar Teagan, to Mike GAILOR and Tamara EMERY of Queensbury, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 at 1:13 a.m., 8 pounds 1 ounce, 20.25 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Barbara Butler and Jerry Emery of Hudson Falls and Corinth. Paternal grandparents are Robert and Karen Stehlin of Wilton.
- A daughter, Sarah Alexis, to Pamula REED and Michael MELLO of Warrensburg, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 at 9:54 p.m., 4 pounds 14 ounces, 17.25 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Wanda and Bud Reed of Warrensburg.
- A daughter, Charlee Rayne, to Stacia JAY and Harvey SHUTE of Gansevoort, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 at 5:42 p.m., 7 pounds 1.4 ounce, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Janice Scott and Harvey Harvey of Fort Edward and Gansevoort. Paternal grandparents are Joanne Ralph and Shattuck Shute of Saratoga and Albany.
- A daughter, Kehlani Imanuri, to Jenna DUELL and Raphael QUASHIE of Saratoga Springs, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 at 11:30 p.m., 4 pounds 14 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Amanda Clardy and Shawn Manning of Ballston Lake. Paternal grandparent is Raylene Barriteau of Farrockaway.
- A son, Carter Michael, to Jennifer LEMERY and Michael QUINONES of Hagaman, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 at 2:01 p.m., 9 pounds 1 ounce, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Anne and Michael Lemery of Fort Edward and Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are the late Laura Galuska and the late Miguel Quinones from Amsterdam.
- A son, Charles Heil, to Cate and Cliff DUTCHER of Hudson Falls, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 at 3:36 a.m., 7 pounds 1 ounce, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Bill and Philinda Heil of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Bob and Carol Dutcher of Queensbury.
- A daughter, Braelynn Elizabeth, to Emily ROBARGE and John MANDIGO Jr. of Corinth, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 at 1:08 a.m., 7 pounds 0.9 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Cheryl and Randy Robarge of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Tanya Schild and John Mandigo of Corinth.
- A daughter, Addison Marcia, to Chelsea SEARS and Keith STEWART of Queensbury, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 at 4:53 a.m., 6 pounds 15 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Tina Sears of Queensbury. Paternal grandparent is Kimberly Jump of South Glens Falls.
- A daughter, Summer Rae, to Angela ANDERSON and Richard GREEN of Melrose, March 2, 2021 at 12:38 a.m.
Maternal grandparents are Francyne Morin and Steven Anderson of Jamestown. Paternal grandparents are Amanda Thibado Trombley and Matt Frombley of Bejing, China.
- A son, Sean Patrick, to Sarah and Kevin DRISCOLL of Glens Falls, Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 11:29 p.m., 8 pounds 2 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Amy and Patrick Cronin of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Peggy and Bryan Driscoll of Amity Harbor and Bradenton, Florida.
- A daughter, Gzariah Samone, to Atajah PRUNTY of Hudson Falls, Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 7:20 p.m., 6 pounds 6 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Hollie Prunty and Andrew Prunty of Hudson Falls.
- A son, Carter John, to Laura WIACEK and Greg SMITH of Hudson Falls, Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 2:29 p.m., 6 pounds 1 ounce, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Susan Wiacek of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Laurie and Don Beadleston of Fort Ann, Erwin and Christine Smith of South Glens Falls.
- A daughter, Charlotte Joan, to Tiffany and Brendan HEALY of Clifton Park, Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 1:59 p.m., 6 pounds 36 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Dave and Colleen of Ticonderoga. Paternal grandparents are Mike and Maureen Healy of Clifton Park.
- A daughter, Alice Jane, to Tiffany and Bryan ZWIJACZ of Porter Corners, Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 6:00 p.m., 8 pounds 5 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Dawn and Kevin Huehn of Stillwater. Paternal grandparents are Virginia and Joseph Zwijacz of Wilton.
- A son, Maverick Luciano, to Mark and Danielle POLVERELLI of Queensbury, March 5, 2021 at 9:59 p.m., 7 pounds 1 ounce, 19.75 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Mary Ciriello of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Donna and Mark Polverelli of Queensbury.
- A son, River Lee, to Kayla and Matthew COON of Bolton Landing, Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 7:12 a.m., 7 pounds 15.5 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Terina Lancaster and Mike Bivins of Palatine Bridge and Panaca. Paternal grandparents are Rebecca and Matt Coon of Bolton Landing.
- A daughter, Genevieve Lee, to Haley and Michael GERARDE of Glens Falls, Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 4:15 a.m., 9 pounds 4 ounces, 21.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Wendy and Bill Pogonowski of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Connie and Michael Niles of Queensbury.