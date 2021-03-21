Births — Dec. 28 to Jan. 28

Albany Medical Center
- A daughter, Eloise Elizabeth Belle, to Kristopher and Jessica ABRAHAMSON of Hudson Falls, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at 6:54 p.m., 6 pounds 13.2 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Teresa Center and Les Murphy of Glens Falls, Tom and Marie Center of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Brian and Julie Abrahamson of Shrewsbury, Vermont.
Glens Falls Hospital
- A daughter, Harleighn Quinnzel, to Jesse HAYES and Mikayla RENAUD of Hudson Falls, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 at 9:58 a.m., 7 pounds 0.2 ounces, 22 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Tammy and Jody Hermance of Gansevoort. Paternal grandparents are Kim and Randy Ramsey of Gansevoort,
- A son, Bo William, to Alex BRIX and Robert REZIN of Queensbury, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 at 4:49 a.m., 7 pounds 8 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Kim and Martin Brix of Albany. Paternal grandparents are Martha and Robert Rezin of Great Neck.
- A son, Justice Divine, to Priscilla LOPEZ and Theodus WEST of Fort Edward, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 at 1:24 p.m., 6 pounds 13 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Barbara Whalen and Clifford Skinner of Fort Edward.
- A daughter, Setta Rose, to Olivia DINGMON and Harry SAUM of Greenwich, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 at 2:35 p.m., 7 pounds 9 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Vicki and Donald Meyers of Warrensburg. Paternal grandparents are Patricia Saum and the late Henry Saum Jr. of Bradenton, Florida.
- A son, Brycen Lee, to Taylor and Joshua LEWIS of Queensbury, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 at 8:11 p.m., 8 pounds 5 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Shari and Troy Reynolds of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Susanne and Terry Lewis of Hudson Falls.
- A son, Jennings Emmett, to Katy and Matt BURKE of Chestertown, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 at 4:13 p.m., 7 pounds 0.5 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Holly Bedeii of Chestertown. Paternal grandparents are Rob and Lauren Burke of Chestertown.
- A son, Sylas Matthew, to Kelsey BARRETT and Gregory LYLYK of Schroon Lake, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 at 4:50 p.m., 6 pounds 2 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Jennifer and Chris Lorensen of Schroon and James Barrett of Warrensburg. Paternal grandparents are John and Gracie Lylyk.
- A son, Bennett James, to Erica and John WHITTAKER of Gansevoort, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 at 9:04 a.m., 7 pounds 8 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Phyllis and Jeff Gonyea of Gansevoort. Paternal grandparents are Kate and John Whittaker of Fort Ann.
- A daughter, Lucy Danielle, to Nicole SHAFFER and Jetia URE of Fort Edward, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 at 6:41 p.m., 6 pounds 5 ounces, 17 inches long.
- A daughter, Taylor Marie, to Mollie and Matthew MARSHALL of Argyle, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 at 8:48 a.m., 6 pounds 13 ounces 19.25 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Susan and Stephen Bonhote of Argyle. Paternal grandparents are June and Danny Marshall of Argyle.
- A daughter, Saoirse Éan, to Kathleen and Cory THOMPSON of Queensbury, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 at 7:14 a.m., 8 pounds 2 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Lillian Fitzgerald of Saint Regis. Paternal grandparents are Suzanne Thompson and Norm Whitcomb of Tupper Lake.
- A daughter, Patricia Ann, to Lena and Austin McCULLEN of Fort Edward, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 at 7:40 a.m., 7 pounds 13 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are the late Patricia Ann Lorock of Whitehall. Paternal grandparents are Edward McCullen and Kelly Bain of Fort Ann and Hartford.
- A daughter, Romelia Mac, to Samantha and Anthony JeSANTIS of Glens Falls, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 at 7:46 a.m., 8 pounds 8 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
- A daughter, Evelyn R., to Joanna and Nathan HATCH of Queensbury, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 at 10:53 p.m., 9 pounds 4 ounces, 22.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are David and Elaine Wheatlen of Delhi. Paternal grandparents are Randy and Ellen Hatch of Franklinville.
- A son, Marcos L. Rodriguez, to Jill and Alberto RODRIGUEZ of Saratoga Springs, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 at 4:45 a.m., 8 pounds 6 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Kelly Cassady. Paternal grandparents are Alberto and Nellie Rodriguez.
- A son, Sebastian M., to Tanya DICKINSON of Queensbury, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 at 5:20 p.m., 7 pounds 12.3 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Brenda Dickinson and Michael Dickinson of South Glens Falls.
- A son, Bruce Allen, to Jaisy CARRIGEN and Bruce HAYWOOD of Glens Falls, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 at 4:02 p.m., 4 pounds 8 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Marjorie Sandoval of Indianapolis, Indiana. Paternal grandparent is Marion Haywood of Glens Falls.
- A daughter, Aaliyah Renee, to Brianna COLUCCI and Joshua LOIKA of Saratoga Springs, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 at 3:35 a.m., 5 pounds 4.8 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Angela Colucci of Whitehall.
- A son, Daniel Cayson, to Theresa HACK and Kenneth ST. JOHN of Whitehall, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 at 2:08 a.m., 7 pounds 5 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Rebecca and Robert Hack of Whitehall. Paternal grandparent is Sherri Sherman of Queensbury.
- A son, Alfie, to Daniel and Kaitlyn HYDE of Cambridge, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 at 2:52 p.m., 7 pounds 9 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Judith Tate of Cambridge. Paternal grandparents are Steven and Debbie Hyde of Manchester, England.
- A son, Silas Lawrence, to Adam and Aurora WOOD of Greenfield, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 at 9:10 p.m., 5 pounds 11 ounces, 17.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Alex and Elizabeth Mosher of Alexandria Bay. Paternal grandparents are Donald and Cynthia Wood of Massena.
- A son, Nolan Michael, to Cheryl and Matthew PORTER of Fort Ann, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 at 12:25 a.m., 10 pounds 15 ounces, 22 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Al and Conni Forcend of Hebron and Jeff and Sue Gutty of North Carolina. Paternal grandparents are Jeff Porter of Fort Ann and Jean Porter of Hudson Falls.
- A son, Brentley Michael, to Brittany SMITH and Tyler DAVIS of Hudson Falls, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 at 10:51 a.m., 7 pounds 2 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Mark and Tesha Robbilar of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are David and Dawn Davis of Walton.
- A son, Easton Patrick, to Patricia and Sean HALL of Warrensburg, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 at 8:32 a.m., 7 pounds 8 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Nancy and Edwin Donald III of New York. Paternal grandparents are Karen and Timothy Hall of Hudson, Florida.
- A daughter, Laura Maria, to Luana SANTOS and Jeremy CUNNIFF of Fort Edward, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 at 10:20 a.m., 6 pounds 12 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Celia Periard and Gilmar Periard dos Santos of Belo Horizonte, Brazil. Paternal grandparents are Waltez S. and Claudia J. Cunniff of Indina Lake.
- A daughter, Leia Lin, to Autumn Tracy and Gerrod ALDRICH of Hudson Falls, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 at 4:51 p.m., 9 pounds 5.4 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Brenda Sprague and Kimberly Tracy. Paternal grandparents are Gerrod Aldrich and Laura Ann O’Berry Aldrich.
- A son, Ryder James, to Megan DeVINO of Hudson Falls, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 at 3:13 a.m., 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Susan DeVino and Robert Cooper of Hudson Falls.
- A daughter, Layia Marie, to Faith NELSON and Jeffery McKINNEY of South Glens Falls, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at 5:57 a.m., 5 pounds, 13 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Deborah Nelson of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Terri Shaw of Hudson Falls and Jerry Mechanck of Queensbury.
- Twins, to Ashley and Eric MOREHOUSE of Hartford, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, a daughter, Leah Rose, at 10:38 p.m., 5 pounds 10 ounces, 18 inches long, and a daughter, Beckett Ellen, at 10:39 p.m., 4 pounds 10 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Leo and Margaret Maynard of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Lori Hoyt and the late David Morehouse of Hartford.