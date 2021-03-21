Births — Dec. 28 to Jan. 28

A son, Nolan Michael, to Cheryl and Matthew PORTER of Fort Ann, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 at 12:25 a.m., 10 pounds 15 ounces, 22 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Al and Conni Forcend of Hebron and Jeff and Sue Gutty of North Carolina. Paternal grandparents are Jeff Porter of Fort Ann and Jean Porter of Hudson Falls.

A son, Brentley Michael, to Brittany SMITH and Tyler DAVIS of Hudson Falls, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 at 10:51 a.m., 7 pounds 2 ounces, 18 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Mark and Tesha Robbilar of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are David and Dawn Davis of Walton.

A son, Easton Patrick, to Patricia and Sean HALL of Warrensburg, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 at 8:32 a.m., 7 pounds 8 ounces, 20 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Nancy and Edwin Donald III of New York. Paternal grandparents are Karen and Timothy Hall of Hudson, Florida.

A daughter, Laura Maria, to Luana SANTOS and Jeremy CUNNIFF of Fort Edward, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 at 10:20 a.m., 6 pounds 12 ounces, 19 inches long.