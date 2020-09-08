Births — Aug. 8 - 16

of Glens Falls, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:38 a.m., 6 pounds 5.5 ounces, 19 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Rod and Debbie Warrington of Lake George. Paternal grandparents are Donald and Denise MacCalum of Sloansville.

A son, Maxwell J., to Kala and Quinn SAUNDERS

of Fort Edward, Friday, Aug. 15, 2020 at 5:25 a.m., 8 pounds 3.6 ounces, 19.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Peter and Shawn DeLair of Fort Edward. Maternal grandparents are Brian and Monica Pollack of Hartford.

A son, Layne Parker, to Hailey TYMINSKI and Aaron DUDLEY

of Hudson Falls, Friday, Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:47 a.m., 7 pounds 8.6 ounces, 19 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Pamela and Thomas Tyminski of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Kathy and Russell Dudley of Hudson Falls.

A daughter, Madeline Rose, to Andrew and Kathryn SCHMIDT

of Moreau, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 at 12:22 a.m., 7 pounds 10 ounces, 20 inches long.