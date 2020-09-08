Births — Aug. 8 - 16

Glens Falls Hospital
A son, Tobias James, to Jimmy and Mariah ROBERSON
- of South Glens Falls, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at 8:19 a.m., 7 pounds 11 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Clark and Vicki Howe of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Phyllis and Bruce Greenholtz of Boston, Massachusetts.
A daughter, Mackenzie Grace, to Meghan LYNCH and Tyler GODELL
- of Ballston Spa, Sunday Aug. 9, 2020, at 2:23 a.m.,9 pounds 2 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Nancy Lynch of Ballston Spa and Dan and Meghan Lynch of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are William and Barbara Godell of Schaghticoke.
Twins, to Stephanie MYKINS and Jeremy WARD
- of Fort Edward, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, a son, Bennett Blaze, at 2:54 p.m., 6 pounds 1 ounce, 20 inches long, and a son, Wesley Rhys, at 2:56 p.m., 5 pounds 5.9 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Walt and Lynn Mykins of Moreau. Paternal grandparents are Penny and Donald Ward of Argyle.
A son, Grayson James, to Katherine FRASIER
- of Glens Falls, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:01 a.m., 8 pounds 7.8 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Rachel and Joseph Frasier of Glens Falls.
A son, Lucas Andrew, to Stephanie and Andrew SCHNEIDER
- of Glens Falls, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.
Maternal grandparents are Dick and Kathy Nordgren of Hazen, North Dakota. Paternal grandparents are Charles and Jeamie Schneider of Brandon, South Dakota.
A son, Louis Russell, to Christa LASHWAY and Louis KANNEGISER
- of Queensbury, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:40 p.m., 7 pounds 13 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Carl and Rosemarie Lashway of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Louis Kannegiser and Cathy Companion of Queensbury.
A son, Elijah Richard, to Nellie LONG and Derrick SHIEL
- of Lake Luzerne, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at 9:58 a.m., 7 pounds 15 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are James and Melinda Long of Corinth. Paternal grandparents are Richard and Laura Shiel of Lake Luzerne.
A son, Timothy Matthew, to Tim and Serena DUNSTER
- of Granville, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at 8:03 a.m., 10 pounds 1 ounce, 22.75 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Matthew and Bobbie Fisher of Whitehall. Paternal grandparent is Jean Dunster of Granville.
A son, Kyler Jackson, to Brooke MILLER and Issace FELTER
- of Greenwich, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at 8:48 p.m., 7 pounds 11.7 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Jessica Miller of Gansevoort and James (Jim) Miller of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Robert Felter of Richmondville and Heather Racine of Athol.
A daughter, Tatum Olivia, to Angela and Seth WEINBERGER
- of South Glens Falls, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:59 a.m., 6 pounds 1.5 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Michael Howard of South Glens Falls and Ms. Wendy Lear of Santa Rosa, California. Paternal grandparents are Shawn and Robyn Weinberger of South Glens Falls.
A daughter, Ellington Elizabeth, to Danielle WARRINGTON and Kyle MacCALUM
- of Glens Falls, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:38 a.m., 6 pounds 5.5 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Rod and Debbie Warrington of Lake George. Paternal grandparents are Donald and Denise MacCalum of Sloansville.
A son, Maxwell J., to Kala and Quinn SAUNDERS
- of Fort Edward, Friday, Aug. 15, 2020 at 5:25 a.m., 8 pounds 3.6 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Peter and Shawn DeLair of Fort Edward. Maternal grandparents are Brian and Monica Pollack of Hartford.
A son, Layne Parker, to Hailey TYMINSKI and Aaron DUDLEY
- of Hudson Falls, Friday, Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:47 a.m., 7 pounds 8.6 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Pamela and Thomas Tyminski of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Kathy and Russell Dudley of Hudson Falls.
A daughter, Madeline Rose, to Andrew and Kathryn SCHMIDT
- of Moreau, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 at 12:22 a.m., 7 pounds 10 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Sheldon and Connie Smith of Moreau. Paternal grandparents are Rodney Schmidt and Judy Owen of Minnesota.
A daughter, Amelia Elise, to Sarah LOOMIS and Kyle SWAN
- of Chestertown, Aug. 16, 2020 at 2:08 a.m., 6 pounds 11 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Annette and David Loomis of Schuylerville. Paternal grandparents are Lynn and Robert Swan of Chestertown.
A daughter, Kylie Reneé, to Susan SLATER and Austin SKOGSBERG
- of Glens Falls, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 at 5:56 p.m., 7 pounds, 6 ounces.
Maternal grandparent is April Nicholson of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Danielle and Brock Leno, Ashley and CJ Skogsberg of Lake Luzerne and Fort Edward.
A son, Logan Gabriel, to Cayti and Shane WILLETTE
- of Glens Falls, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 at 3:06 a.m., 8 pounds 10.1 ounces, 19 inches.
Maternal grandparents are Jan and Ken Topping of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Gwen and Randy Willette of Argyle.
A son, Thomas Adam, to Jessica SPRAYBERRY and Thomas HENDERSON
- of Cambridge, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 at 9:20 p.m., 7 pounds 5.5 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Victor Sprayberry of Cusseta, Alabama. Paternal grandparent is Barbara Henderson of Voorheesville.
A son, Lucian Jaymes, to Melissa and Jaymes WINSLOW
- of Warrensburg, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 at 1:38 p.m., 8 pounds 15 ounces, 19.75 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Sharon Hope of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Paula Putney and Scott Winslow of Queensbury.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!