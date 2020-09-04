 Skip to main content
Births Aug. 5-9
Births Aug. 5-9

Glens Falls Hospital

A daughter, Tatum Guinevere, to Michelle MANN and Tommy O’DELL of Queensbury, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:37 a.m., 8 pounds 7 ounces, 19 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Lynda and Erik Hafner of Hartford. Paternal grandparents are Ricky and Victoria O’Dell of Granville.

A daughter, Anna Marie, to Nicole PALMER and Scott CARPENTER of Queensbury, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:32 a.m., 8 pounds 3.5 ounces, 21 inches long.

Maternal grandparent is Susan Palmer of Phoenix, Arizona. Paternal grandparents are Gary and Jessie Carpenter of Glens Falls.

A daughter, Anastasia Moon, to Hanna GREGORY and Scott CARR of Hudson Falls, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:16 p.m., 8 pounds 5.6 ounces, 19 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Kelly and Bernard Gregory of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Maxine and Brian Warren of Fort Mitchell, Alabama.

A daughter, Elizabeth Marie, to Tammi and Mitchell BECK of Fort Ann, Friday, August 7, 2020 at 8:48 a.m., 6 pounds 6 ounces, 19 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Rosanne and Timothy Scrom of Stillwater. Paternal grandparents are Raymond and Ruth Beck of Fort Ann.

A son, Tobias James, to Jimmy and Mariah ROBERSON of South Glens Falls, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at 8:19 a.m., 7 pounds 11 ounces, 20 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Clark and Vicki Howe of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Phyllis and Bruce Greenholtz of Boston, Massachusetts.

A daughter, Mackenzie Grace, to Meghan LYNCH and Tyler GODELL of Ballston Spa, Sunday Aug. 9, 2020, at 2:23 a.m.,9 pounds 2 ounces, 21 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Nancy Lynch of Ballston Spa and Dan and Meghan Lynch of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are William and Barbara Godell of Schaghticoke.

