Births Aug. 5-7

Glens Falls Hospital
- A daughter, Tatum Guinevere, to Michelle MANN and Tommy O’DELL of Queensbury, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:37 a.m., 8 pounds 7 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Lynda and Erik Hafner of Hartford. Paternal grandparents are Ricky and Victoria O’Dell of Granville.
- A daughter, Anna Marie, to Nicole PALMER and Scott CARPENTER of Queensbury, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:32 a.m., 8 pounds 3.5 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Susan Palmer of Phoenix, Arizona. Paternal grandparents are Gary and Jessie Carpenter of Glens Falls.
- A daughter, Anastasia Moon, to Hanna GREGORY and Scott CARR of Hudson Falls, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:16 p.m., 8 pounds 5.6 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Kelly and Bernard Gregory of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Maxine and Brian Warren of Fort Mitchell, Alabama.
- A daughter, Elizabeth Marie, to Tammi and Mitchell BECK of Fort Ann, Friday, August 7, 2020 at 8:48 a.m., 6 pounds 6 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Rosanne and Timothy Scrom of Stillwater. Paternal grandparents are Raymond and Ruth Beck of Fort Ann.
