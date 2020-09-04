Births Aug. 5-7

Glens Falls Hospital

A daughter, Tatum Guinevere, to Michelle MANN and Tommy O’DELL of Queensbury, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:37 a.m., 8 pounds 7 ounces, 19 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Lynda and Erik Hafner of Hartford. Paternal grandparents are Ricky and Victoria O’Dell of Granville.

A daughter, Anna Marie, to Nicole PALMER and Scott CARPENTER of Queensbury, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:32 a.m., 8 pounds 3.5 ounces, 21 inches long.

Maternal grandparent is Susan Palmer of Phoenix, Arizona. Paternal grandparents are Gary and Jessie Carpenter of Glens Falls.

A daughter, Anastasia Moon, to Hanna GREGORY and Scott CARR of Hudson Falls, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:16 p.m., 8 pounds 5.6 ounces, 19 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Kelly and Bernard Gregory of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Maxine and Brian Warren of Fort Mitchell, Alabama.