Births Aug. 24 -- Oct. 1

Saratoga Springs Hospital

Maternal grandparents are Clyde and Julie Nicholson of Fort Edward. Maternal great-grandparents are Sandra Strong of Fort Edward and Kenneth Nicholson of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are David and Caren Julius of Gansevoort. Paternal great-grandparents are Alvin and Kim Abare of Plattsburgh, Joe and Claire Gordon of Gansevoort.