Births Aug. 24 -- Oct. 1

Saratoga Springs Hospital
A daughter, Preslee Marie, to David and Rachael JULIUS
- of Fort Edward, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 at 12:58 p.m., 2 pounds 10 ounces, 15 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Clyde and Julie Nicholson of Fort Edward. Maternal great-grandparents are Sandra Strong of Fort Edward and Kenneth Nicholson of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are David and Caren Julius of Gansevoort. Paternal great-grandparents are Alvin and Kim Abare of Plattsburgh, Joe and Claire Gordon of Gansevoort.
Glens Falls Hospital
A daughter, Johanna Rose, to Regan Reilly and Jacques TERRIO
- of Hudson Falls, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 at 4:55 p.m., 6 pounds, 12 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Frank and Kelley Reilly of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Paul and Angela Terrio of Fort Edward.
A daughter, Kida Xylia, to Kerri and Lucas CORUBS
- of Kingsbury, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at 8:54 a.m., 6 pounds 11 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are David and Brenda Hack of Fort Edward. Paternal Grandparent is Linda Corubs of Queensbury.
A daughter, Annie Hugh, to Jennifer and Paul SULLIVAN
- of Lake George, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 at 8:54 a.m., 8 pounds 12.1 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are the late Noreen and Stephen Barron of Fort Ann. Paternal grandparents are Sharon Sullivan of Lake George and Hugh and Ann Sullivan of Lake George.
A son, Nash Thomas, to Anna Claire and Brian Samuel BLOWERS
- of Fort Edward, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at 2:36 p.m., 6 pounds 3 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are David Fenton and Mary Kegan of Gansevoort. Paternal grandparents are Brian Blowers of Gansevoort and Serita Biss of Saratoga.
A son, Graham Henry, to Eric and Jessica GRASSI
- of Greenfield Center, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at 7:26 p.m., 7 pounds 8 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Nancy and James Sautter of Saratoga Springs. Paternal grandparents are Peter and Susan Grassi of Saratoga Springs.
A son, Tucker John, to Emily and Joshua BISHOP
- of Queensbury, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at 8:00 a.m., 9 pounds 8 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Rodney and Stephanie Woodard of Gansevoort. Paternal grandparents are Steven and Dawn Bishop of Hudson Falls.
A son, Robert Everett, to Helena and Bruce UPDIKE
- of Thurman, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 at 3:37 p.m., 5 pounds 3.6 ounces, 18.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Joanne and William (Deborah) Rumann of Brant Lake and Rensselaer. Paternal grandparents are Karen L. and Bruce G. Updike of Johnsburg.
A daughter, Liara Lee, to Kimar and Erica PERRY
- of Fort Edward, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 at 12:46 p.m., 7 pounds 8 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Wendy and Wayne Hurd of Queensbury. Paternal grandparent is Jennifer Perry of Schenectady.
A son, Griffin Charles, to Suzette Lorraine and Braxton Charles HILL
- of Queensbury, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at 8:14 a.m., 6 pounds 15 ounces, 18.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Susan and Skeeter Carpenter of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents are Brett Hill and Mary Mahan of Horseheads.
A daughter, Nicole, to Linda DEVOE and Nicholas MONROE
- of Chestertown, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at 4:03 p.m., 5 pounds 8.2 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Dennis and Estella Devoe of Brant Lake. Paternal grandparents are Micheal Monroe and Heather Wineberg, aunt Nikki Monroe of Chestertown.
A daughter, Delilah Rose, to Jonny THETFORD and Chasity PEREZ
- of Queensbury, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at 4:18 p.m., 7 pounds 2.5 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Lisa and Cano of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Dody and Steve of Queensbury.
A daughter, Ashlynn Lively, to Amber LaFRENIERE and Michael COMMISSO
- of Greenwich, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at 6:27 p.m., 7 pounds 5.8 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Robert and Kristen Charis of Coventry, Rhode Island. Paternal grandparents are Dominick and Joanne Commisso of Argyle.
A son, Tyler John, to Brianna AYERS and Tyler BRACKEY
- of Glens Falls, Friday, Sept. 4 at 1:33 p.m., 7 pounds 1.8 ounces, 17.25 inches long.
Paternal grandparents are Margaret and Douglas Pennington of Fort Edward.
A son, Roman Alexander, to Brittany SMITH and Josh McINTOSH
- of Granville, Saturday, Sept. 5 at 9:13 a.m., 6 pounds 14.4 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Crystal and Tim Smith of Granville. Paternal grandparents are Lisa and Jr. McIntosh of Hartford.
A daughter, Annabelle Lili, to Alisha and Raime MacNEIL
- of Hampton, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at 8:07 a.m., 7 pounds 0.05 ounces, 19.25 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Donna and Mike Conklin of Granville. Paternal grandparent is Linda MacNeil of Hampton.
A son, Carter Joan, to Stephanie MASTRODOMENICO and Christopher BRAUSER
- of Lake George, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at 5:39 a.m., 7 pounds 6.4 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Joseph and Geraldine Mastrodomenico of Lake George. Paternal grandparents are Karen and William Brauser of Warrensburg and Bolton Landing.
A daughter, Violet Lake, to Andrée and Patrick TULLY
- of Glens Falls and Northville, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 at 7:02 p.m., 8 pounds 2.4 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Suzanne Jaycot and Mark Beaulieu of Gansevoort. Paternal grandparents are Mary Nolan Tully and Kevin Tully of Saratoga Springs.
A son, Weston William, to Katie and Robby EDDY
- of Glens Falls, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 at 9:56 a.m., 8 pounds 0 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are William and Tracey Dunphy of Greenwich. Paternal grandparents are Robert and Valerie Eddy of Glens Falls.
A son, Odin Joshua Paul, to Kimberly McKINNEY and Kristopher MORRISON
- of Fort Ann, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 at 3:51 p.m., 7 pounds 13.8 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Paul and Sandy Sweenor of Gansevoort. Paternal grandparents are Harold and Joy Morrison of Glens Falls.
A son, Walter S., to Chantel and Anthony WENDOVER
- of Burnt Hills, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 at 10:01 p.m., 8 pounds 2.3 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Kelly Denno and Carl Winslow of Corinth. Paternal grandparents are George J. and Susan J. Wendover of Burnt Hills.
A son, Dillon Michael, to Kathleen and John CROTTY
- of Ballston Spa, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at 6:06 a.m., 8 pounds 10 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Jim and Julie Bubnack of Syracuse. Paternal grandparents are Kevin and Loretta Crotty of Albany.
A daughter, Brynn Clune, to Kristie and Nicholas BAROUDI
- of Queensbury, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 at 3:07 a.m., 6 pounds 10 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Tom and Sue Clune. Paternal grandparents are Jeffrey Baroudi and Elizabeth Carroll.
A son, Levi Isaac, to Marissa and Gary ROBERTS
- Jr. of Gansevoort, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 at 11:34 p.m., 7 pounds 3.7 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Jennifer Shippee (John) of Corinth and Arthur Brust of Gansevoort. Paternal grandparents Gary and Janet Roberts of Hadley.
A daughter, Ryan Dawn, to Olivia JOHNSON and James DIONISIO
- of Queensbury, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at 8:19 a.m., 7 pounds 15.4 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Gary and Melanie Johnson of South Glens Falls.
A daughter, Ariana Maribeth, to Giana ANDERSON and Alex McALONEN
- of North Creek, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 at 11:20 a.m., 6 pounds, 12.5 ounces, 19 inches long.
- A son, Thane Benjamin, to Jackie
RAINO and Evan McLAUGHLIN
- of Whitehall, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 at 7:43 p.m., 6 pounds 59 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Penny Holcomb and Benjamin Raino of Whitehall. Paternal grandparents are Renee Lobdell and Roger McLaughlin of Troy and Whitehall.
A son, Forge Bjorn, to Amber and Shane LaMONTAIN
- of Warrensburg, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at 3:40 p.m., 7 pounds 12.9 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Randall Trent and Kim Rise of Gladwin, Michigan. Paternal grandparents are Robert LaMontain and Charlotte Wood.
A daughter, Kinzley, to JoAnne and Kyle EVARTS
- of Hartford, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 at 4:07 p.m., 7 pounds 3.8 ounces, 18.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Stephanie Graham of Fort Ann and Mark Larrow of Kingsbury. Paternal grandparents are Wendell and Erica Evarts of Fort Ann.
A son, Landon Robert, to Angela DUCKETT and Dean MINER
- of Hudson Falls, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at 9:12 a.m., 6 pounds 7 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Brandie Cook of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Dean and Sharon Miner of Hudson Falls.
A daughter, Adrianna Lillian, to Edward and Kassandra SYLVESTER
- of Lake Luzerne, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at 9:26 a.m., 7 pounds 3 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Amber and Robert Westcott of Queensbury. Paternal grandparent is Ben Sylvester of Queensbury.
A son, Keegan James, to Ashley BALL and Justin BAU
- of Greenfield Center, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at 5:14 p.m., 5 pounds 3.8 ounces, 17 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Tammy Harris and William Butler of Porter Corners and Corinth. Paternal grandparents are Stephen Bau and Tina Carelton of Greenfield Center and Corinth.
A son, Carson Lukas, to Alexandria STUTTARD
- of Hudson Falls, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 at 7:10 a.m., 7 pounds 9.4 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Colleen and Brett Stuttard of Hudson Falls.
A daughter, Adalynn Renee, to Amber WILDER and Mike DEAN
- of Fort Edward, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., 6 pounds 4 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Bobbie Wilder of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Susan Bovair and Kevin Dean of Woodland, California and Queensbury.
A son, Calhoun Alexander, to Amanda and Gregory TERESI
- of Lake George, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 at 9:44 a.m., 7 pounds 12.4 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Gregg and Jennifer Sherry of Lake George. Paternal grandparents are Joseph and Mary Teresi of Delmar.
A daughter, Stephanie Rae Eliza, to Kaitlin D’ANGELICO and Kyle JUMP
- of Granville, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 at 8:15 a.m., 7 pounds 12 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Christine and Joseph D’Angelico of Granville. Paternal grandparents are Kimberly and Frank Jump of South Glens Falls.
A daughter, Ami Lopez-Mendez, to Annette BAYNE and Jorge LOPEZ-MENDEZ
- of Fort Edward, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at 8:04 a.m., 7 pounds 3.4 ounces, 20.9 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Conrad Bayne Jr. and Debra Romero of Salem. Paternal grandparent is Carmela Mendez-Santio of Chappas, Mexico.
A son, Jackson Sinclair, to Olivia and Jack DAVIS
- of Greenwich, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at 3:25 p.m., 6 pounds 3 ounces, 17.75 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Linda Parrott-Fuller and Jeff Parrott of Hartford and Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Doug and Jill Davis of Shushan and Cambridge.
A daughter, Callan Frances, to Shauna and Paul CURLEY
- of Greenwich, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at 3:53 p.m., 7 pounds 7.3 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Lynne and Martin Farrar of Greenwich. Paternal grandparents are Rosemary and William Curley of Greenwich.
A daughter, Eleanor Campbell, to Chelsea and Walter FOSTER
- of Queensbury, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at 7:37 a.m., 8 pounds 10 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Richard Lyons and Heather Loomis of Granville. Paternal grandparents are Walt and Kristina Foster of Granville.
A daughter, Shyann Elaine, to Natasha SUBA-PROSSER and Scott GOLDEN
- Jr. of Granville, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at 8:09 a.m., 8 pounds 13 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Tanya and Matthew Smith of Fort Ann. Paternal grandparent is Christine Golden of Granville.
A daughter, Adalynn Mae, to Courtney ROCK and Nathan ALLEN
- of Corinth, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at 3:55 a.m., 8 pounds 13.7 ounces, 20.25 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Jennifer Smith of Warrensburg. Paternal grandparents are Tanya Allen-Walkup and William Jones of South Glens Falls and Whitehall.
A daughter, Skylar Alexandrea, to Carissa and Brandon MILLINGTON
- of Hudson Falls, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at 1:18 a.m., 7 pounds 13 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Charlie and Debbie Woodcock of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparent is Craig Millington of Hadley.
A daughter, Grace Jacquelyn, to Timothy and Kimberly McCLARREN
- of Broadalbin, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at 12:03 p.m., 7 pounds 9 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are John and Michelle Hemstreet of Broadalbin. Paternal grandparents are Terri Lane of Clayville and Timothy McClarren Sr. of Broadalbin.
- A daughter, Jade, to Kayla and Tim of Greenwich, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at 4:47 p.m., 6 pounds 3 ounces, 18.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Melissa of Greenwich. Paternal grandparents are Cassie and Hugh of Greenwich.
A daughter, Harlowe Raphtalia, to Kristine SCRIBNER and Thomas COMBS
- of Corinth, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at 8:02 a.m., 8 pounds 3.7 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Lance and Heather Scribner of Argyle. Paternal grandparents are Levi and Violet Bourdeau of Corinth.
- A daughter, Lydianne Rayne, to Winnie and Taylor of Corinth, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at 8:30 p.m., 7 pounds 0 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Clarence Sherman and Janet Marcotte of Corinth. Paternal grandparents are Mark Hatch of Plainview, Texas and Vaneta Hatch of Corinth.
A daughter, Johanna Jill, to Timothy and Amanda TIPTON
- of Whitehall, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:45 a.m., 8 pounds 2.9 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Phil and Sherry Bowen of Gretna, Virginia. Paternal grandparent is Donna Tipton of Whitehall.
A son, Weston Reed, to Scott and Shelby ANDERSON
- of Glens Falls, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at 1:59 a.m., 8 pounds 5 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Christine and Thomas Stone of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Bobbie Jo Girard and Scott E. Anderson of Glens Falls.
