Births — Aug. 19 - 22

Glens Falls Hospital
A daughter, Riley Rose, to Benjamin and Gina McKINNEY
- of Hudson Falls, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at 8:29 a.m., 7 pounds, 15 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Steven and Ann Sullivan of Fort Ann. Paternal grandparents are Paul and Marie McKinney of Fort Ann.
A daughter, Lilyana Amelia, to Melissa and Frank BATTISTE
- of Queensbury, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at 9:55 a.m., 8 pounds, 2.5 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Linda Imbarrato and Robert White of Ballston Spa, Chris and Sherry Imbarrato of Stillwater. Paternal grandparents are Frank and Paula Battiste of Queensbury.
A daughter, Ella Griffin, to Diane and Shawn PATRICK
- of Queensbury, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at 18:45 p.m., 5 pounds 15 ounces, 17.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are John and Genevieve Griffin. Paternal grandparents are Linda Trombly and Curtis Patrick.
A daughter, Liv, to Amanda BISHOP and Joseph McLAUGHLIN
- of Ticonderoga, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:45 pm., 8 pounds 8 ounces, 21.25 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Jill and Douglas Bishop of Ticonderoga. Paternal grandparents are Judy and Maurice McLaughlin of Ticonderoga.
A daughter, Rylie Kay, to Erika and Ray LAKE
- of Glens Falls, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:59 p.m., 8 pounds, 2.3 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Monica and Mike Germain of Greenfield Center. Paternal grandparents are Yong and Steve Lake of Corinth.
A son, Oliver Holden, to Brittany and Matthew WRIGHT
- of Comstock, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at 7:18 p.m., 7 pounds, 3.9 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Tom and Jen Schenk of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Randy Wright and Lori Watson of Glens Falls and Fulton.
A daughter, Amelia Grace, to Krystal MALLORY and James SADDLEMIRE
- of Granville, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:48 p.m., 6 pounds, 11 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Theodore and Doreen Mallory of Salem. Paternal grandparents are Nancy and Robert Saddlemire of South Glens Falls.
A daughter, Lillian Martel, to Melanie and Kevin LOVETT
- of Saratoga Springs, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at 8:15 a.m., 7 pounds, 8 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Mylene and Darryl Coltey, the late Ron Greene of Schaghticoke and Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Tim and Tammy Lovett, Jean Lovett and Dusty Shields of Rome.
A daughter, Emily Mae, to Jonathan and Deborah PURDY
- of Wells, Vermont, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at 12:33 p.m., 7 pounds, 3 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Michael and Olivia Lewis of Potsdam. Paternal grandparents are Kenneth and Marie Purdy of Hartford.
A son, Bo Brian, to Scott and Alyssa HAYES
- of Brant Lake, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at 1:11 a.m., 7 pounds, 6 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Richard and Melissa Sweet of Indian Lake. Paternal grandparents are Ruth Hayes and the late Brian Hayes of Brant Lake.
A son, Milo Ricardo, to Emily FRASIER
- of Glens Falls, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at 2:08 p.m., 8 pounds, 9.8 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Joseph and Rachel Frasier of Glens Falls.
A son, Jackson David, to Alissa HAMMOND and Justin RYCHLIK
- of Glens Falls, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at 11:39 a.m., 7 pounds, 10.1 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are David Hammond of Glens Falls and Maria Mikus Jamestown. Paternal grandparent is David Rychlik of Glens Falls.
A daughter, Lucy Ann, to Jessica and Roger OVITT
- III of Fort Edward, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at 1:21 p.m., 7 pounds, 3 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Joan Ovitt-Sambrato and Mike Titka of Glens Falls and Fishkill. Paternal grandparents are Thomas and Bonnie Scheideler and Roger Ovitt Jr. of Hudson Falls and Glens Falls.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!