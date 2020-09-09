Births — Aug. 19 - 22

Maternal grandparents are Jill and Douglas Bishop of Ticonderoga. Paternal grandparents are Judy and Maurice McLaughlin of Ticonderoga.

A daughter, Rylie Kay, to Erika and Ray LAKE

of Glens Falls, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:59 p.m., 8 pounds, 2.3 ounces, 19.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Monica and Mike Germain of Greenfield Center. Paternal grandparents are Yong and Steve Lake of Corinth.

A son, Oliver Holden, to Brittany and Matthew WRIGHT

of Comstock, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at 7:18 p.m., 7 pounds, 3.9 ounces, 19.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Tom and Jen Schenk of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Randy Wright and Lori Watson of Glens Falls and Fulton.

A daughter, Amelia Grace, to Krystal MALLORY and James SADDLEMIRE

of Granville, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:48 p.m., 6 pounds, 11 ounces, 19 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Theodore and Doreen Mallory of Salem. Paternal grandparents are Nancy and Robert Saddlemire of South Glens Falls.