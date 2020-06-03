Births — April 9-12

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Glens Falls Hospital

A daughter, Morena Noelia, to Astrid and Brandon POULTON of Newcomb, Thursday, April 9, 2020, at 10:08 a.m., 6 pounds 13.8 ounces, 19.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Luis Rojas and Judy Rada of Lima, Peru. Paternal grandparents are Craig and Kathy Poulton of Newcomb.

A son, Maverick James, to Natasha HAY and Michael SHELOSKI of Corinth, Thursday, April 9, 2020, at 7:55 a.m., 5 pounds 6.1 ounces, 16 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are William and Whitney Hay of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Michael and Theresa Huntington of Glens Falls.

A daughter, Evelynn R., Anastasia CHANEY and Jonathan FISHER of Granville, Thursday, April 9, 2020, at 7:45 p.m., 6 pounds 10 ounces, 20 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Jaci and Shawn Brillion of Eugene, Oregon. Paternal grandparents are Heidi and George Fisher of Granville.

A son, Theo Milford, to Rebecca and Raymond GENIER of Hudson Falls, Friday, April 10, 2020, at 12:26 p.m., 8 pounds 2.3 ounces, 20 inches long.