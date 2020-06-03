Births — April 9-12
Births — April 9-12

Glens Falls Hospital

  • A daughter, Morena Noelia, to Astrid and Brandon POULTON of Newcomb, Thursday, April 9, 2020, at 10:08 a.m., 6 pounds 13.8 ounces, 19.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Luis Rojas and Judy Rada of Lima, Peru. Paternal grandparents are Craig and Kathy Poulton of Newcomb.

  • A son, Maverick James, to Natasha HAY and Michael SHELOSKI of Corinth, Thursday, April 9, 2020, at 7:55 a.m., 5 pounds 6.1 ounces, 16 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are William and Whitney Hay of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Michael and Theresa Huntington of Glens Falls.

  • A daughter, Evelynn R., Anastasia CHANEY and Jonathan FISHER of Granville, Thursday, April 9, 2020, at 7:45 p.m., 6 pounds 10 ounces, 20 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Jaci and Shawn Brillion of Eugene, Oregon. Paternal grandparents are Heidi and George Fisher of Granville.

  • A son, Theo Milford, to Rebecca and Raymond GENIER of Hudson Falls, Friday, April 10, 2020, at 12:26 p.m., 8 pounds 2.3 ounces, 20 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Kimberly and Joseph Lewis of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Raymond Genier and Selina Wright of Argyle.

  • A daughter, Q’Ora Maybell Jo, to Callie BECK of Mechanicville, Friday, April 10, 2020, at 9:58 a.m., 7 pounds 8 ounces, 20.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Heida Beck and Randy and Dorothy Martin of Troy. Paternal grandparent is Jamala Lumack of Albany.

  • A son, Thomas James, to Tiffany KNAPP and Thomas GREENE of South Glens Falls, Saturday, April 11, 2020, at 4:54 pm., 6 pounds 11.7 ounces, 18 inches long.

Maternal grandparent is Judy Knapp of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Angie and Phillips Trusell of Cohoes.

  • A son, Jackson W., to Conor and Brooke KELLY of South Glens Falls, Sunday, April 12, 2020, at 8:02 p.m., 7 pounds 13 ounces, 20.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Daniel and Kathleen Van Wie of Gansevoort. Paternal grandparents are Robert and Patricia Lynch, Matthew and Riham Kelly of Long Island.

  • Twins, to Marisa and Jason FITCH of Gansevoort, Sunday, April 12, 2020, a daughter, Quinn Bradley, at 12:55 a.m., 6 pounds 8 ounces, 20 inches long, and a son, Nash Montgomery, at 12:56 a.m., 6 pounds 3 ounces, 19 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Robert and Kate Ross of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Bob and Anne Marie Fitch of Saratoga Springs.

