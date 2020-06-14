Births — April 29 through May 4

of Glens Falls, Friday, May 1, 2020, at 11:46 a.m., 7 pounds 12 ounces, 18.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Barbara Griffin and Kirk Flewelling of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Robert and Kathie Chandler and the late Lori McFee of Queensbury.

A daughter, Arya Naiomi, to Haylie Morgan BENWARE

of Fort Edward, Friday, May 1, 2020, at 7:52 p.m., 7 pounds 11 ounces, 20 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Lori and Gary Welch of Warrensburg.

A daughter, Clara Dawn, to Sara and Mark SCHWENDINGER

of Greenwich, Friday, May 1, 2020, at 12:47 p.m., 6 pounds 7 ounces, 20.75 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Dawn and Donald Student of Saratoga Springs. Paternal grandparents are Nancy and Bruce Schwendinger of Ballston Spa.

A son, Owen James, to Kaleigh and Nathan GALUSHA

of Greenfield, Saturday, May 2, 2020, at 3:29 a.m., 7 pounds 5 ounces, 21 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Tina and Patrick O’Hanlon. Paternal grandparents are Randy and Jill Galusha of Athol.