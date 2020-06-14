Births — April 29 through May 4

Glens Falls Hospital
A son, Henry William, to Andre and Emily SARGENT
- of Wevertown, Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at 8:37 p.m., 6 pounds 14 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are William and Shannon LaPrairie of Indian Lake. Paternal grandparents are Hank and Wendy Sargent of Wevertown.
A daughter, Sydney Dileen, to Celina and Steven SOPRANO
- of Queensbury, Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at 8:24 a.m., 8 pounds 4.4 ounces, 22 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are David Beaudette (predeceased), Diane Beaudette and James Flansburg of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Steve and Eileen Soprano of York, Pennsylvania.
A daughter, Mackenzie Joy, to Laura and Rob DEVITO
- of Clifton Park, Thursday, April 30, 2020, at 8:10 a.m., 9 pounds 5.4 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Barbara and Richard Zuccaro, Jr. of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Laura and Bob Devito of Easley, South Carolina.
A daughter, Charlotte Ann, to Kristen FLEWELLING and Jeff HERMANCE
- of Glens Falls, Friday, May 1, 2020, at 11:46 a.m., 7 pounds 12 ounces, 18.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Barbara Griffin and Kirk Flewelling of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Robert and Kathie Chandler and the late Lori McFee of Queensbury.
A daughter, Arya Naiomi, to Haylie Morgan BENWARE
- of Fort Edward, Friday, May 1, 2020, at 7:52 p.m., 7 pounds 11 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Lori and Gary Welch of Warrensburg.
A daughter, Clara Dawn, to Sara and Mark SCHWENDINGER
- of Greenwich, Friday, May 1, 2020, at 12:47 p.m., 6 pounds 7 ounces, 20.75 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Dawn and Donald Student of Saratoga Springs. Paternal grandparents are Nancy and Bruce Schwendinger of Ballston Spa.
A son, Owen James, to Kaleigh and Nathan GALUSHA
- of Greenfield, Saturday, May 2, 2020, at 3:29 a.m., 7 pounds 5 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Tina and Patrick O’Hanlon. Paternal grandparents are Randy and Jill Galusha of Athol.
A son, Connor William, to Crystal HATHAWAY and Steven MEYERS
- of Hudson Falls, Sunday, May 3, 2020, at 8:39 p.m., 8 pounds 6.8 ounces, 21.25 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Beth and Tim Hathaway of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Ed and Amanda Meyers, Christine Woodcock of Queensbury and Glens Falls.
A son, Wes Monroe, to Tyler and Tyler CARPENTER
- of South Glens Falls, Sunday, May 3, 2020, at 1:57 p.m., 7 pounds 11.6 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Beth Monroe from Chestertown and Fred Monroe of Brant Lake. Paternal grandparents are Kim Grover and Mark Carpenter of Fort Edward.
A daughter, Claire Elizabeth, to Emily and Joshua POOLE
- of Queensbury, Monday, May 4, 2020, at 1:21 a.m., 8 pounds 3 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Marianne and Kenneth Smith of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Wendy and Bruce Poole of South Glens Falls, Janine and Paul Edwards of Lake George.
