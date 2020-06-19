Births — April 17-27

Glens Falls Hospital
A daughter, Charlie Marie, to Kylie and Mark BULMER
- of Queensbury, Friday, April 17, 2020, at 8:04 a.m., 8 pounds 10 ounces, 21.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Brenda Carr and Rodney Neider of Hudson Falls and Milford, New Hampshire. Paternal grandparents are Richard Bulmer and Therese Lenz of South Glens Falls and Fort Edward.
A daughter, Adelia Rose, to Leondra OVITT
- and Damian BALL of Queensbury, April 18, 2020 at 2:49 p.m., 6 pounds 11.8 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Sandra and Craig Bannin of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Ronald Ball, Dana Baker of Corinth.
A daughter, Alessia Livana, to Kayla TUCKER
- of Ticonderoga, Monday, April 20, 2020 at 8:44 a.m., 6 pounds 1.3 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Mark Tucker and Merla Smith of Ticonderoga and Narrows, Virginia.
A daughter, Tess Mary, to Kaileigh and Brady BONSTED
- of Saratoga Springs, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 9:43 p.m., 7 pounds 1.2 ounces, 19.25 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Stephen and Mary Merone of Somers, Connecticut. Paternal grandparents are Steven and Anne Bonsted of New Hartford.
A son, Damari Evander, to Brandon and Amber WILSON
- of Hudson Falls, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 7:36 pm., 7 pounds, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Stacy Jordon, Clifford Winney. Paternal grandparent is Darlean Morman.
A son, Julien Michael, to Kaitlyn and Lance JORDAN
- of Saratoga Springs, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 8:19 p.m., 7 pounds 7 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Michael Campisi of Saratoga Springs. Paternal grandparents are Tom and Jody Jordan of Greenwich.
A son, Nash Andrew, to Karis FLOOD and Jose FILOMENO
- of Lake George, Wednesday, April 22, 2020, 6 pounds 3 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Kit and Paul of Albany. Paternal grandparents are Un-Hui and Steve of Albany.
A daughter, Josie Lee, to Jessica and Pete BONDZINSKI
- of Warrensburg, Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 7:24 p.m., 7 pounds 5 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Jennifer and Wayne Robbins of Warrensburg and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Paternal grandparents are Peter and Constance Bondzinski of South Glens Falls.
A daughter, Autumn, to Jeremiah RADLIFF and Destiny McDOUGALL
- of Corinth, Friday, April 24, 2020 at 8:12 a.m., 8 pounds 12 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Sheila and Timothy McDougall of Rutland, Vermont and Argyle. Paternal grandparent is Michael Radliff.
A son, Corbin Louis, to Jennifer and Henry FARMER
- of Brant Lake, Friday, April 24, 2020 at 10:25 a.m., 7 pounds 14 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Sandy and the late Paul Smith of Brant Lake. Paternal grandparents are Bonnie and the late Butch Farmer of Brant Lake.
A son, Parker Lee, to Courtney L. STARK and Peter L. HILDER
- of Hampton, Friday, April 25, 2020 at 6:04 a.m., 7 pounds 14 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are June and Roscoe Stark of Whitehall. Paternal grandparents are Cathy and Robert (Bob) Hilder of Hampton.
A daughter, Bea Hayden, to Jake KEELEY and Kennedy WALSH-HELLER
- of South Glens Falls, Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 10:12 p.m., 7 pounds 13 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Shannon Walsh and Bryan Heller of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Tracy and Phil O’Brien of Hadley.
A daughter, Emma Mae, to Kaitlyn ENGLISH and Michael WHITE
- of Gansevoort, Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 8:57 a.m., 8 pounds 14 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Annemarie and Benjamin English of Greenwich. Paternal grandparents are Michael White and Denise Salls of Schuylerville.
A daughter, Mia Rose, to Mikali CATONE and Ethan WHITE
- of Fort Ann, Sunday, April 26, 2020 at 9:33 a.m., 5 pounds 13 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Vicki and Mark Catone of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Patti and Charles White of Hudson Falls.
A daughter, Aven Noelle, to Rence and Matt VARNEY
- of Moreau, Monday, April 27, 2020 at 4:11 p.m., 7 pounds 9.6 ounces, 17.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Kathleen and Laurence Lefebvre of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Alexander Varney of Fort Edward, Sherrie and David Rowell of Queensbury.
A daughter, Genny Abigail, to Jennifer and David JENKINS
- of South Glens Falls, Monday, April 27, 2020 at 11:05 a.m., 6 pounds 9 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Kathy and Andy Grant of Fort Edward, Bob Wright and Janet Knapp of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Doug and Trudi Moyer of South Glens Falls, William Pelkey of Lake George.
