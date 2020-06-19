Births — April 17-27

Maternal grandparents are Jennifer and Wayne Robbins of Warrensburg and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Paternal grandparents are Peter and Constance Bondzinski of South Glens Falls.

A daughter, Autumn, to Jeremiah RADLIFF and Destiny McDOUGALL

of Corinth, Friday, April 24, 2020 at 8:12 a.m., 8 pounds 12 ounces, 20 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Sheila and Timothy McDougall of Rutland, Vermont and Argyle. Paternal grandparent is Michael Radliff.

A son, Corbin Louis, to Jennifer and Henry FARMER

of Brant Lake, Friday, April 24, 2020 at 10:25 a.m., 7 pounds 14 ounces, 20 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Sandy and the late Paul Smith of Brant Lake. Paternal grandparents are Bonnie and the late Butch Farmer of Brant Lake.

A son, Parker Lee, to Courtney L. STARK and Peter L. HILDER

of Hampton, Friday, April 25, 2020 at 6:04 a.m., 7 pounds 14 ounces, 19.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are June and Roscoe Stark of Whitehall. Paternal grandparents are Cathy and Robert (Bob) Hilder of Hampton.