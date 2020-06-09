Births — April 14-15

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Glens Falls Hospital

A daughter, Natalie Marie, to Carolyn MARTIN and Christopher BRACERO-MENDEZ of Gansevoort, Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 4:11 a.m., 7 pounds 7.5 ounces, 20 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Kathleen and Christopher Martin of Ballston Spa. Paternal grandparents are Zooleika Mendez and Angel Bracero of Gansevoort.

A daughter, Ariah Paislee, to Taylor and Tyler CALVERT of Warrensburg, Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 7:57 a.m, 8 pounds 13.9 ounces, 19.5 inches long.

A daughter, Elliot Maeve, to Luke and Makenzie STERRETT of Glens Falls, Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 7:20 a.m., 8 pounds 8 ounces, 21 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Bert and Robin Weber of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are William and Joetta Sterrett of Linthicum, Maryland.

A son, Lucas Jeffery, to Jaimie and Nolan YNESTA of Granville, Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 8:54 a.m., 8 pounds 8 ounces, 21 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Eugene and Laurie Cenate of Granville. Paternal grandparents are Deborah and the late Lawrence Ynesta of Rutland, Vermont.