Births — April 14-15

Glens Falls Hospital
- A daughter, Natalie Marie, to Carolyn MARTIN and Christopher BRACERO-MENDEZ of Gansevoort, Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 4:11 a.m., 7 pounds 7.5 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Kathleen and Christopher Martin of Ballston Spa. Paternal grandparents are Zooleika Mendez and Angel Bracero of Gansevoort.
- A daughter, Ariah Paislee, to Taylor and Tyler CALVERT of Warrensburg, Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 7:57 a.m, 8 pounds 13.9 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
- A daughter, Elliot Maeve, to Luke and Makenzie STERRETT of Glens Falls, Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 7:20 a.m., 8 pounds 8 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Bert and Robin Weber of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are William and Joetta Sterrett of Linthicum, Maryland.
- A son, Lucas Jeffery, to Jaimie and Nolan YNESTA of Granville, Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 8:54 a.m., 8 pounds 8 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Eugene and Laurie Cenate of Granville. Paternal grandparents are Deborah and the late Lawrence Ynesta of Rutland, Vermont.
- A son, Asher Keene, to Lauren and Corey JOHNSON of Queensbury, Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 11:12 a.m., 6 pounds 14 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
- A son, Jaxson Michael, to Angel GIFFORD and Pat LAPAN of Hoosick Falls, Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 5:56 p.m., 8 pounds 3 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Tammy Bell and Normen Gifford of New York. Paternal grandparents are Beth and William Lapan and Dolly Lavalley of Fort Edward.
