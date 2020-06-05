Births — April 13-19

Glens Falls Hospital
A son, Gregory W., to Julia and Jacob CAMPBELL of Gansevoort, Monday, April 13, 2020, at 7:58 a.m., 7 pounds 5 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Idelle and Jay Finnern of Los Alamitos, California. Paternal grandparents are Richard Jr. and Mary Campbell of Mifflin, Wisconsin.
- A son, David Christopher, to Brooke and Christopher SKOGSBERG Jr. of South Glens Falls, Monday, April 13, 2020, at 9:32 a.m., 7 pounds 12 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Sandy and Bob Stamper of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Doreen and Chris Skogsberg of Fort Edward.
- A daughter, Giavanna Sophia, to Angelina CHIARAVALLE and Steven FOLEY of Schuylerville, Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at 3:08 p.m., 8 pounds 9 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Giuseppe and Theresa of Gansevoort. Paternal grandparents are Barbara and Kyle Lis, Andrew Foley of Gansevoort.
- A daughter, Harmony Marie, to Kaitlyn ZERBE and Dillon PETERS of Ticonderoga, Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at 5:05 p.m., 5 pounds 10.5 ounces, 18.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Tereasa and John Zerbe of Mineville. Paternal grandparents is Bernard Peters of Ticonderoga.
- A son, Spencer M. James, to Krista FOWLER and Bradley ROBARGE of Corinth, Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 7:30 p.m., 8 pounds 9.6 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Donna and Tim Fowler of Porter Corners. Paternal grandparents are Heather Towers-Newcomb and James Robarge Jr. of Greenfield and Corinth.
- A daughter, Aria Rayne-Marie, to Alicia MACDUFF and Stephen MATTHEWS of Gansevoort, Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 10:57 a.m., 7 pounds 0.08 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Lynn Morehouse and Edward Macduff of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Candy and Steve Matthews of Gansevoort.
- A son, Richard Konstanz, to Michael and Shoshannah RAUSCH of Scotia, Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 8:24 a.m., 9 pounds 10.6 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Richard and Susan Frank of Schenectady. Paternal grandparents are Judy D’Agostino and Mark Maslanka of Glenville.
- A son, Keanu Coltrane, to Katherine and Adam LUACES of Glens Falls, Friday, April 17, 2020 at 10:07 a.m., 8 pounds 1 ounce, 21.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Sally and Daniel Neuner of Amherst, Massachusetts. Paternal grandparents are Sharon Butto and Robert Luaces of Glens Falls.
- A daughter, Ellianna May, to Travis and Jillian McCONNELL of Chestertown, Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 12:34 a.m., 6 pounds 0.04 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Kevin and Gail Snyder of Rhinebeck. Paternal grandparent is Kim McConnell of Chestertown.
- A daughter, Sapphire Lynn, to Sierra STONE and Tyler HART of Glens Falls, Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 9:04 p.m, 8 pounds 9.4 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are George Stone and Sheila Burth of Fort Edward and Herkimer. Paternal grandparents are Tara Hart and Kenneth Johnson Jr. of Wilton.
- A daughter, Grace Rose, to Kelsey CAHILL and Tyler PRESTON of Granville, Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 11:15 p.m., 7 pounds 12 ounces, 20.75 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Theresa Monroe of Hudson Falls and Ron Cahill and Lyndsey Brown of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Craig and Elena Preston of Upton, Massachusetts.
- A daughter, Emily Ayla, to Adam and Katie ATKINSON of Clifton Park, Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 5:54 p.m., 8 pounds 9 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Joanne Henke and David Homan of Argyle and Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Ron Atkinson and Rita Howe of Hudson Falls and Denton, Texas.
- A son, Kyler John, to Jocelyn CONWAY and Travis CLARK of Gansevoort/Hudson Falls, Sunday, April 19, 2020 at 7:49 a.m.
Maternal grandparents are Kendra Ramsey of Gansevoort. Paternal grandparents are Nancy and Andy Clark of Hudson Falls.
