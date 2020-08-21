 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Births - July 31 to Aug. 4
0 comments
Births

Births - July 31 to Aug. 4

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Glens Falls Hospital

  • A daughter, Addison M., to Breanne SPRAGUE and Travis DWYER of Fort Edward, Friday, July 31, 2020 at 5:35 p.m., 6 pounds 8.3 ounces, 20.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Cindy and Gary Sprague of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents are Tim Dwyer, Scott and Carol Mabb of Glens Falls.

  • A son, Jaymeson Robert, to Tara WARREN and Stephen STOUT of Queensbury, Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 3:23 a.m., 6 pounds 7 ounces, 19 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Cathy Moses of Daytona Beach, Florida and Mike Fish of Greenwich. Paternal grandparents are the late Renee Phillips and Robert Stout.

  • A daughter, Isla Jean, to Nick and Siobhan FRANDINO of Glens Falls, Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 6:49 p.m., 6 pounds 7.7 ounces 18 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Mark and Laura Gomer of Wilton. Paternal grandparents are Nick Frandino and Amy Brown of Queensbury.

  • A daughter, Kaitlyn Bella, to Debra BENT and Jeffrey WHITING of Brant Lake, August 3, 2020 at 5:32 p.m., 7 pounds 11.8 ounces, 19 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Kristen Bent and Patrick Bent SR. of Holbrook, Massachusetts. Paternal grandparents are Valerie Whiting and Jeffrey Whiting III.

  • A son, Emmett John, to Ryan and Olivia O’MALLEY of Saratoga Springs, Monday, August 3, 2020 at 11:42 a.m., 9 pounds 2.3 ounces, 20 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are John and Katherine LaBoda of Gansevoort. Paternal grandparents is Barbara Smith of East Windsor, New Jersey.

  • A daughter, Harper Ann, to Angela SCARCHILLI and Peter LANCASTER of Saratoga Springs, Monday, August 3, 2020 at 7:05 a.m., 8 pounds 5 ounces, 20 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Michael and Marla Scarchilli of Stillwater. Paternal grandparents are Doreen and Tom Lancaster of Syracuse.

  • A son, Elliott Graham, to Taylor McLOY and Travis DAWLEY of Schroon Lake, Monday, August 3, 2020 at 4:04 p.m., 7 pounds 5 ounces, 19.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Amy and Darren Wheeler of Schroon Lake. Paternal grandparents are Kelly and Sean Dawley of Watertown.

  • A daughter, Mabel Joyce, to Trisha and Zachary PARRISH of Argyle, Monday, August 3, 2020 at 8:14 a.m., 7 pounds 13 ounces, 20 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Melody and Richard Viele of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents are Dana and Teresa Parrish of Argyle.

  • A son, Graysen John, to Casey DESTEFANO and John BLAIR of South Glens Falls, Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 11:06 a.m., 6 pounds 4 ounces, 18.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparent is Janet Whiting of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are John and Cheryl Blair of Whitehall.

  • A daughter, Poppy Jayde, to Kerri and Patrick McGOWIN of Saratoga Springs, Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 8:21 a.m., 8 pounds 4.4 ounces, 18.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Allen and Janet Tanner of Ilion. Paternal grandparents are Kathleen McGowin and the late James of Johnsburg.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News