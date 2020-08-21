Births - July 31 to Aug. 4

Glens Falls Hospital

A daughter, Addison M., to Breanne SPRAGUE and Travis DWYER of Fort Edward, Friday, July 31, 2020 at 5:35 p.m., 6 pounds 8.3 ounces, 20.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Cindy and Gary Sprague of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents are Tim Dwyer, Scott and Carol Mabb of Glens Falls.

A son, Jaymeson Robert, to Tara WARREN and Stephen STOUT of Queensbury, Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 3:23 a.m., 6 pounds 7 ounces, 19 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Cathy Moses of Daytona Beach, Florida and Mike Fish of Greenwich. Paternal grandparents are the late Renee Phillips and Robert Stout.

A daughter, Isla Jean, to Nick and Siobhan FRANDINO of Glens Falls, Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 6:49 p.m., 6 pounds 7.7 ounces 18 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Mark and Laura Gomer of Wilton. Paternal grandparents are Nick Frandino and Amy Brown of Queensbury.

A daughter, Kaitlyn Bella, to Debra BENT and Jeffrey WHITING of Brant Lake, August 3, 2020 at 5:32 p.m., 7 pounds 11.8 ounces, 19 inches long.