Births - Aug. 24 - 30

Glens Falls Hospital
A son, Ian Michael, to Nicholas FEZZA and Abigael ROURKE
- of Moreau, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:05 p.m., 7 pounds, 10 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Thomas and Kathleen Rourke of Gansevoort. Paternal grandparents are Christopher Fezza and Leslie Bell of Queensbury and Indian Lake.
A daughter, Giavanna Michelle, to Ikesha JOHNSON and Anthony THOMAS
- of Hudson Falls, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 at 1:05 p.m., 6 pounds, 5 ounces, 21.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Gracie Burns and Tracy Johnson of North Carolina. Paternal grandparents are Micheal and Patrica Thomas.
A daughter, Wren Olyvia, to Marissa KEAST and Ryan WENDEL
- of Queensbury, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 at 1:52 p.m., 6 pounds, 4 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Michelle and Robert Shufelt of Queensbury, Henry Keast of Ticonderoga. Paternal grandparents are Serge and Laura Roy of Cross Lake, Maine, Bill and Amy Wendel of Walton Beach, Florida.
A daughter, Adelaide Pearl, to Evan and Samantha LAVIN
- of Whitehall, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 at 8:05 a.m., 8 pounds, 3 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Christine Wilson and Ken Gardner of Arkansas and Texas. Paternal grandparents are Connie and Richard Lavin of Whitehall.
A daughter, Sadie Irene, to Laura and Nick PASCO
- of Glens Falls, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 at 1:35 p.m., 7 pounds, 7.7 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Thomas and Karen Stapleton of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are René and Voyce Pasco of Glens Falls.
A son, Landyn Spencer, to Stephen and Sabrina HITCHCOCK
- of Lake George, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:51 a.m., 9 pounds, 3 ounces, 21.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Susan and Lee Swinton of Gansevoort. Paternal grandparents are Donald and Pamela Wilcox of Argyle.
A son, Robert Michael, to Tanisha and Robert RINGROSE
- of Hudson Falls, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:50 p.m., 7 pounds, 1 ounce, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Melissa Encarnation of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents are Sabrina Amico and Robert R. Ringrose of Queensbury and Victory Mills.
A daughter, Brenna Anne, to Brittany CROSIER and Jedidiah SIMPSON
- of Schuylerville, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:27 p.m., 8 pounds, 8.2 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Bryan and Melanie Crosier of Salem. Paternal grandparents are Joseph and Tammy Simpson of South Glens Falls.
A daughter, Harper Mae, to Ashlie and Matthew NEVINS
- of Fort Edward, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 at 7:36 p.m., 6 pounds, 12.7 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Sheri Johnson and Doug Johnson of Hudson Falls and Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Michele Nevins and Paul Iuliucci of Fort Edward.
A daughter, Raelynn Mae, to Haley FIFIELD and Christopher KEYES
- of Fort Ann, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at 1:43 a.m., 7 pounds, 7 ounces, 19.25 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Danielle Fifield of Fort Ann. Paternal grandparent is Valerie Jackson of South Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
A daughter, Emma May, to Angel BACON and Tyler HANLEY
- of Glens Falls, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at 11:06 a.m., 7 pounds, 11.6 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Jennifer Coon and Curtis Bacon of Bennington, Vermont. Paternal grandparents are Micheal Hanley and Samatha Williams.
A son, Lucas Jay, to Elizabeth and Joe SWEET
- of Queensbury, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at 8:21 p.m., 3 pounds 8.4 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Sharon Pliscofsky of Hudson Falls, Timothy DeRusha and Kathy Jones of Argyle. Paternal grandparents are Christina Sweet of Glens Falls, Steve and Heather Sweet of Glens Falls.
A son, Damon Lukas, to Logan and Alexis ABARE
- of Glens Falls, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 at 9:03 p.m., 7 pounds 11.7 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Jamie Woodruff Leary and Craig Hoeltzel of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Bruce Abare and Megan Brown of Glens Falls.
