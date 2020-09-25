Births -- Sept. 7 to Sept. 11

Glens Falls Hospital
A son, Nicholas Patrick, to Elyse and Chris RICHARDS of Warrensburg, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.
Maternal grandparents are Jill and Barry Rosenberg of Staten Island. Paternal grandparents are Gregory Richards of Queens.
A daughter, Timberlee Faye, to Morgan HARRIS of Whitehall, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 at 12:23 p.m., 6 pounds 5.4 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Thomas E. Harris and Deborah Randall of Whitehall.
A daughter, Erin Grace, to Kate and Chris MARSH of Saratoga Springs, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 at 9:50 p.m., 7 pounds 14 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Ann and Jim Gedney of Clifton Park. Paternal grandparents are Karen and Don Marsh of East Greenbush.
A daughter, Grace Marie, to Ashley and Paul BUTLER of South Glens Falls, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at 6:21 p.m., 9 pounds 1.4 ounces, 21.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Kim Ward and Ronald Ketcham of Argyle. Paternal grandparents are Julie Backus and Timothy Butler of Queensbury.
Twins, to Amanda and Justin RODRIGUEZ of South Glens Falls, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, a daughter, Bella Louise, at 8:10 a.m., 6 pounds 13 ounces, 19 inches long, and a daughter, Grace June, at 8:12 a.m., 6 pounds 13 ounces and 18.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Dan and Val Ryan of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Jorge and Lynne Rodriguez of South Glens Falls.
A daughter, Jade Olivia, to Jessica STRAINER of Greenwich, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at 4:04 p.m., 6 pounds 8 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Lisa Lesson and David Strainer of Greenwich and Queensbury.
A daughter, Brynnleigh Mae, to Brandon BOGLE and Gwendolyn ROULAND of Hudson Falls, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at 5:20 am., 10 pounds, 21.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Melinda Mische and Dan Rouland of Athol and Kingsport, Tennessee. Paternal grandparents are Kelly and Jim Brewster of Corinth and Hadley.
A daughter, Emmery Patricia, to Jacqueline and Michael of Glens Falls, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at 9:04 a.m., 8 pounds 8.8 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Gary and Anne Greco of Lake George. Paternal grandparent is Lori Hart of Corinth.
