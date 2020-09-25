Births -- Sept. 7 to Sept. 11

Glens Falls Hospital

A son, Nicholas Patrick, to Elyse and Chris RICHARDS of Warrensburg, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.

Maternal grandparents are Jill and Barry Rosenberg of Staten Island. Paternal grandparents are Gregory Richards of Queens.

A daughter, Timberlee Faye, to Morgan HARRIS of Whitehall, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 at 12:23 p.m., 6 pounds 5.4 ounces, 20 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Thomas E. Harris and Deborah Randall of Whitehall.

A daughter, Erin Grace, to Kate and Chris MARSH of Saratoga Springs, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 at 9:50 p.m., 7 pounds 14 ounces, 19 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Ann and Jim Gedney of Clifton Park. Paternal grandparents are Karen and Don Marsh of East Greenbush.

A daughter, Grace Marie, to Ashley and Paul BUTLER of South Glens Falls, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at 6:21 p.m., 9 pounds 1.4 ounces, 21.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Kim Ward and Ronald Ketcham of Argyle. Paternal grandparents are Julie Backus and Timothy Butler of Queensbury.