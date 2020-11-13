Births -- Oct. 4 to Oct. 18

Glens Falls Hospital
- A daughter, Isabella Rose, to Tim and Rosalynn ZABRISKIE
of Gansevoort, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 at 6:12 p.m., 6 pounds 3 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Anthony and Linda Casimano of Gansevoort. Paternal grandparent is Ellen Zabriskie of Saratoga Springs.
- A son, Zonder Michael, to Courtney and Kyle FOSMER
of Corinth, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 at 11:50 a.m., 8 pounds 2 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is James Sorgent of Eagle River, Alaska. Paternal grandparents are Sabrina and Clifford Fosmer of New York.
- A son, Oliver David, to Rachael and Scott REED
Jr. of Granville, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:52 p.m., 7 pounds 8 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Wendy King of Granville and William King of Wanakena. Paternal grandparents are Jennifer and Tom Jackson of Benson, Vermont, Scott and Shelly Reed of Cheraw, South Carolina.
- A son, Myles Daniel, to Melanie BISHOP
of Schroon Lake, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at 1:59 a.m., 7 pounds 14 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Melvin and Nancy Bishop of Chestertown.
- A daughter, Olivia Gene, to Meresa and Jacob DAILEY of Queensbury, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:36 p.m., 6 pounds 11.4 ounces, 17.25 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Toni and Jody Clark of Glens Falls and Scott Mason and Victoria Leroux of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Jeffrey and Laurie Dailey of Queensbury.
- A daughter, Ava Kathryn, to Mary and Aaron TOOLEY
of Granville, Monday, Oct. 5 at 8:13 a.m., 7 pounds 11 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Margaret and Byron Lennox of Hartford. Paternal grandparents are Linda Roche and Richard Tooley of Granville.
- A daughter, Alanah Mae, to Rachel DelSIGNORE and Jeffrey IRVINE
of Hampton at 11:56 p.m.
Maternal grandparents are Suzanne and Daniel DelSignore of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents are Rick and Kelly Irvine of Fort Myers, Florida.
- A son, Kai Manuel, to Destiny NASCIMENTO and Nathan PETERS
of Hudson Falls, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at 3:56 a.m., 7 pounds 8 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Tracey and Matthew Smyth of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Jonna Germain and David Peters of Hudson Falls.
- A daughter, Isla Wren, to Ashley ARCHAMBAUTT and Ryan YETTO
of Queensbury, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:16 a.m., 6 pounds 14.5 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Audrey Hogan of South Glens Falls and Pete Hogan of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Debra Weeden of Grafton and Michael Yetto of Pittstown.
- A son, Thomas Robert, to Shawna BREAULT and Jeffrey LINDSEY
of Saratoga Springs, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at 11:46 a.m., 5 pounds 7.2 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Stacy and John Breault of Warrensburg. Paternal grandparents are Michele Fisher of Schenectady and the late Jeffrey Lindsey.
- A son, Adam Elliott, to Katherine and Thomas DAVIES
of Ballston Spa, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at 8:29 a.m., 6 pounds, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Jill and James Clear of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents are Beverly and Charles Davies of Clifton Park.
- A son, Killian Joseph James, to Samantha WARD and Matthew AMES
of Glens Falls, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:31 p.m., 7 pounds 15.3 ounces, 19 inches long.
Paternal grandparents are William and Maria Murphy of South Glens Falls.
- A daughter, Elliana Grace, to Tayla CHRISTOPHER and Isiah LaPOINTE
of Glens Falls, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at 8:36 a.m., 5 pounds 14.9 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are AnneMarie and Benjamin of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Vanessa and David of Glens Falls.
- A son, Noah, to Li DONG and Qiang ZHANG
of South Glens Falls, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at 9:47 a.m., 8 pounds 3.1 ounces, 21.25 inches long.
- A son, Bryson Richard, to Deborah and Avinash SANDHU
of Hudson Falls, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 at 10:40 p.m., 7 pounds 8 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Richard and Donna St. Jock of Granville. Paternal grandparents are John George and Zeenat Sandhu of Shimla, India.
- A daughter, Kapri Jane, to Shane SMITH and Cheyenne BUSHMAN
of Whitehall, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 at 4:51 p.m., 6 pounds 0.25 ounces, 18.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are James Bushman and Tara Desabrais of Granville. Paternal grandparents are Sarah Simonaro and Shane Smith Sr. of Hudson Falls.
- A son, Lucas, to Winter and Kyle SIPOWICZ
of Hudson Falls, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 at 11:36 a.m., 7 pounds 14 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Jolea and Scott Vladyka. Paternal grandparents are Kimberly and Scott Sipowicz.
- A son, Theodore Jake, to Caitling and William DINGMAN
of Glens Falls, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at 7:05 p.m., 7 pounds 8 ounces, 20.4 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Shirley Carson and Christine Cerro, Dave and Gloria Carson of Fort Edward and Luzerne. Paternal grandparents are Tracy and Tom Bocchi, Bill Dingman Sr. of Hudson Falls and Luzerne.
- A daughter, Emma Jane, to Tabitha and Joshua McHUGH of Greenwich, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:44 a.m., 7 pounds 9.1 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are James and Anna Davis of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are William and Ann McHugh of Argyle.
- A daughter, Saoirse Henriette, to Nicole and Cameron GREEN of Ticonderoga, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 at 8:15 p.m., 7 pounds 5 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Kevin and Cynthia Justice of Virginia Beach, Virginia. Paternal grandparents are Henry and Nancy Green of Napanoch.
- A son, Ryan Everett, to Jane and Timothy GARDNER of Fort Edward, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 at 12:11 a.m., 7 pounds 3 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Peter and Joyce Hawthorne of Lake George. Paternal grandparents are Barbara and Fran Mahoney, Christopher and Judy Gardner of Northport, Florida.
- A son, Dawson Micah, to Dustin and Kaylin SCOTT of Moreau, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 at 11:37 p.m., 8 pounds 13 ounces, 21.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Sherry and Chuck Bujarsky of Franklin, Indiana. Paternal grandparent is Judy Scott of Webster, Florida.
- A daughter, Macey K., to Katie and Brendan LEONKA of Glens Falls, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:44 a.m., 7 pounds, 21.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Lisa and Richard Spoerl of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Michele and Christopher Leonka of Queensbury.
- A daughter, Nicolette Rose, to Danielle and Nick LEVOCI of Glens Falls, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at 12:40 p.m., 6 pounds 10 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Terri and Walter Ball of Manchester, New Hampshire. Paternal grandparents are Louise and Vin Barcia of Queensbury.
- A daughter, Cameran Grace, to Amanda MAIN and Kasey TAYLOR of Queensbury, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:00 p.m., 8 pounds 4.1 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Florence and Brian Main of Bennington, Vermont. Paternal grandparent is Mary Deihl of Glens Falls.
- A son, Ivan Andrew, to Candice and Ivan VAN DYCKE of South Glens Falls, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:51 p.m., 8 pounds 11 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Andrew C. Belair and Juanita M. Phillips of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Robert R. Van Dycke and Kimberly J. Van Dycke of Broadalbin.
- A daughter, Oaklynn Adeline, to Travis WILSON and Abigail ANDREWS of Granville, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 at 12:45 p.m., 9 pounds 4 ounces, 22 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Lyman and Pamela Andrews of Granville. Paternal grandparents are Jane and Jeffery Peabody of Troy.
