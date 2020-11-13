Births -- Oct. 4 to Oct. 18

Maternal grandparents are Tracey and Matthew Smyth of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Jonna Germain and David Peters of Hudson Falls.

A daughter, Isla Wren, to Ashley ARCHAMBAUTT and Ryan YETTO

of Queensbury, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:16 a.m., 6 pounds 14.5 ounces, 19 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Audrey Hogan of South Glens Falls and Pete Hogan of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Debra Weeden of Grafton and Michael Yetto of Pittstown.

A son, Thomas Robert, to Shawna BREAULT and Jeffrey LINDSEY

of Saratoga Springs, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at 11:46 a.m., 5 pounds 7.2 ounces, 19 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Stacy and John Breault of Warrensburg. Paternal grandparents are Michele Fisher of Schenectady and the late Jeffrey Lindsey.

A son, Adam Elliott, to Katherine and Thomas DAVIES

of Ballston Spa, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at 8:29 a.m., 6 pounds, 18 inches long.