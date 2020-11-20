Births -- Oct. 26 to Oct. 28

Glens Falls Hospital
- A daughter, Addison Joan, to Francine and Matthew TYLER of Lake George, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 at 8:00 a.m., 6 pounds 14 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Cheryl Linenan and Shamon Colin of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Michael and Kelly Tyler of Salem.
- A son, Jude Daniel, to Samantha and Zachary BAXTER of South Glens Falls, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at 12:00 p.m., 9 pounds 3 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Kathleen and Leonard Sutphin of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Gabrielle and Sean Baxter of South Glens Falls.
- A daughter, Riley Ann, to Edward and Brianna ALLEN IV of Queensbury, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at 1:33 p.m., 6 pounds 14 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Heidi Lillibridge of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Edward and Sarah Allen III of Lake Luzerne.
- A daughter, Adalynn Renee, to Alissa CIVITELLO and Michael HOULTON of Glens Falls, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at 8:20 p.m., 7 pounds 13.8 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Bobbie Civitello of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Lynne and Scott Thomson of Watervliet.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!