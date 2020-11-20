 Skip to main content
Births -- Oct. 26 to Oct. 28
Glens Falls Hospital

  • A daughter, Addison Joan, to Francine and Matthew TYLER of Lake George, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 at 8:00 a.m., 6 pounds 14 ounces, 18 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Cheryl Linenan and Shamon Colin of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Michael and Kelly Tyler of Salem.

  • A son, Jude Daniel, to Samantha and Zachary BAXTER of South Glens Falls, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at 12:00 p.m., 9 pounds 3 ounces, 21 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Kathleen and Leonard Sutphin of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Gabrielle and Sean Baxter of South Glens Falls.

  • A daughter, Riley Ann, to Edward and Brianna ALLEN IV of Queensbury, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at 1:33 p.m., 6 pounds 14 ounces, 19 inches long.

Maternal grandparent is Heidi Lillibridge of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Edward and Sarah Allen III of Lake Luzerne.

  • A daughter, Adalynn Renee, to Alissa CIVITELLO and Michael HOULTON of Glens Falls, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at 8:20 p.m., 7 pounds 13.8 ounces, 20.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparent is Bobbie Civitello of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Lynne and Scott Thomson of Watervliet.

