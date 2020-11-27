Births -- Oct. 24 to Nov. 1

Glens Falls Hospital
- A son, Hayden James, to Renee SAUNDERS and James SCHMID of Argyle, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at 1:00 a.m., 6 pounds 15 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Lori and Sanford Craig of North Hebron and Rodney Saunders of Argyle. Paternal grandparents are Molly Schwartz of Clifton Park and the late Donald Schmid of Glens Falls.
- A daughter, Abigail Jane, to Rebecca and Joseph LaFOUNTAIN of Glens Falls, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at 8:35 a.m., 7 pounds 10.4 ounces, 21.25 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Teri D. of Queensbury and John and Pat of East Hampton, Connecticut. Paternal grandparents are Larry and Julie of Gansevoort.
- A daughter, McKanzie Layne, to Brianna VENETO and Billy RIVERS of Ticonderoga, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at 11:14 p.m., 6 pounds 4.4 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Vicki Veneto and Donald McCoy of Moriah. Paternal grandparents are the late Billy and Rebecca Rivers. Paternal great-grandmother is Mary Woodard of Hudson Falls.
- A son, Jameson Nikolas, to Ashley BOVEE and Nick BENJAMIN of Corinth, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:28 p.m., 9 pounds 4.7 ounces, 23 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Michele and Gary of Corinth. Paternal grandparents are Rebecca and Kevin of Corinth and Saratoga.
- A son, Carter Allen, to Meghan and Jeffrey MERCIER of Ballston Lake, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at 5:41 p.m., 8 pounds 12 ounces, 21.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Barbara and Lawrence Numrich of Latham. Paternal grandparents are Diane and Michael McGovern of Coeymans Hollow.
- A son, Camden Jeremy, to Ashley and Paul COMFORT III of Hudson Falls, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at 3:21 p.m., 8 pounds 2 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Jeff and Faith Morency of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Paul and Karen Comfort of Fort Edward.
- A daughter, Aerith Arya, to Lianna LYONS and Patrick BOYLE of Queensbury, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at 7:35 a.m., 8 pounds 4.5 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Margaret Himes and the late Guy Lyons of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Bennie and David Harney.
- A son, Gates Delsin, to Ashlee and Dillon BARNABY of Lake George, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at 4:36 a.m., 7 pounds 4.5 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Terri Gates and Bill Presler of Warrensburg, David Leary and Katherine Marr of Glens Falls, the late Mary and Terry Gates. Paternal grandparents are Eugene and Shae Barnaby of Thurman, Sara Hoffay and Jeffery Cooke of Thurman, Angel and Trent Male of Hamlin.
- A daughter, Elena Jane, to Ashley and Craig MEADE of Queensbury, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at 10:36 p.m., 8 pounds 5.4 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Debra and John Martin of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Barbara and Craig Meade of Queensbury.
- A daughter, Harmony Estelle, to Hailey BARROWS and Cameron UNDERWOOD of Hudson Falls, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at 8:40 p.m., 5 pounds 14.6 ounces, 16.74 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Brandy Barrows. Paternal grandparent is Amy Underwood.
