Births -- Nov. 2 to Nov. 18

Glens Falls Hospital
- A son, Joseph Stephen, to Carissa and Robert O’ROURKE of Glens Falls, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 at 11:28 p.m., 7 pounds 3 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Richard and Roberta France of Rochester. Paternal grandparents are Rose Ann O’Rourke and the late Stephen O’ROURKE of Glens Falls.
- Twins, to Audrey and Jay TURNER
of South Glens Falls, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, a daughter, Jaylyn Faith, at 4:49 p.m., 1 pound 0.4 ounces, 10.8 inches long, and a son, Jaxon Everett, at 5:21 p.m, 14.3 ounces, 11.2 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Darlene Winslow of South Glens Falls and Robert Scoville of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Shirley and Wes Turner of Kingsbury.
- A daughter, Bellamae Marie, to Kylee COVEY and Brennan CARD of Whitehall, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 at 9:24 p.m., 7 pounds 15 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Miki and Richard Covey of Whitehall. Paternal grandparents are Debra Gordon and John LaFountian of Whitehall and Moriah.
- A son, Tanner David, to Rachel BURGHOLZER and Daniel OUELLETTE of Glenville, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 at 6:04 p.m., 7 pounds 2 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Randy and Sheila of Ballston Spa. Paternal grandparents are Becky and Eric of Jaffery, New Hampshire.
- A daughter, Ellaina Carolyn, to Elyssa STRASSBURG, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 at 12:44 p.m.
Maternal grandparents are Fred and Corina Strassburg, Amy Strassburg. Paternal grandparents are Robert and Michelle Correll.
- A daughter, Isabella Michelle, to Mercedez and Jason STONE of Hudson Falls, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at 5:14 a.m., 8 pounds 7 ounces, 19.75 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Tammie Almy and Paul Gill of Hadley and Warrensburg. Paternal grandparents are Dawn and George Stone of Hudson Falls.
- A daughter, Nevaeh Marie, to Alexa and Ryan GRIMES of Fort Edward, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at 5:26 a.m., 7 pounds 9.1 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. LeGodais of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Grimes of Hudson Falls, Mr. and Mrs. Corcoran of Sharon Springs.
- A daughter, Blake Anne, to Amanda and Chad SCHEIDEGGER of Diamond Point, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at 5:28 a.m., 7 pounds 13 ounces, 20.25 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Andrew Roden, Deb and Tom Muscatello of Diamond Point and Boynton Beach, Florida. Paternal grandparents are Richard and Carol Scheidegger of Chestertown.
- A son, Mason Michael, to Jeffrey and Kaitlyn BUSH of Hartford, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at 7:05 a.m., 7 pounds 5.3 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Michael and Kathryn Charles of Lake Luzerne. Paternal grandparents are Leonard and Christine Bush of Fort Ann.
- A son, Nash Jameson, to Mara and Cody HOWERTON of Gansevoort, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at 4:46 p.m., 7 pounds 5 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Debbie and Eugene Williams, John Thomas of Granville and Poultney, Vermont. Paternal grandparents are Mary and Randy Howerton of Fort Ann.
- A daughter, Stormi Mykah, to Cortney and Michael EHLE of Warrensburg, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at 11:56 a.m., 6 pounds 0.06 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Julie LaCarte of Warrensburg. Paternal grandparents are Joe Ehle and Lori Anderson of Warrensburg.
- A daughter, Amelia Lartigue, to Evan HART and Adriana ROSALES of Eugene, Oregon, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2020 at 1:30 a.m., 7 pounds 3 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal great-grandparent is the late Ava Cortel of Scarsdale. Paternal grandparents are Lisa and Colin Hart of Queensbury.
- A son, Killian Quinn, to Dave and Stephanie LOMAESTRO of South Glens Falls, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at 5:01 p.m., 7 pounds 11 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Brad and Debbie Peck of Greenfield Center. Paternal grandparents are Michael Lomaestro and Kimberly Grimm of Saratoga Springs.
- A son, Easton Joseph, to Danielle and Michael J STANTON II of Corinth, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at 5:52 p.m., 6 pounds 15.5 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Sharon Denno and the late Harold (Nippy) Denno of Sunset Beach, North Carolina. Paternal grandparents are Betty Stanton, Michal J Stanton and Sharon Mosher of Lake Luzerne and Greenfield Center.
- A daughter, Mira Celine, to Sara and Andrew TERRY of Queensbury, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at 4:17 p.m., 6 pounds 10 ounces, 20.3 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Frederick and Christine Curtis of Warrensburg. Paternal grandparents are Michael and Cindy Terry of Queensbury.
- A daughter, Ellianna Troy, to Jessica and Zack CROSS of Hudson Falls, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at 2:04 p.m., 7 pounds 4.1 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are late Troy Davidson and Robin Davidson of Stillwater, Kirby Davidson of Arizona. Paternal grandparents are Jean and Keith Hayes of Hudson Falls.
- A daughter, Ava Saige, to Shae and Alec FULLER of Queensbury, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at 3:33 p.m., 8 pounds 1 ounce, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Darlene Fortner of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents are Cathy and Joe Fuller of Queensbury.
- A son, Tyler Andrew, to Kradijah and Chris CARPENTER of Whitehall, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at 6:00 a.m., 6 pounds 11.7 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Justin Mallory Sr. and Bridgette Benoit of Fort Ann and Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Gary Carpenter Sr. and Jessie Carpenter of Queensbury and Whitehall.
- A daughter, Aria Rayne, to Alexis SMITH and Daniel GOODRICH of Hudson Falls, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at 8:06 a.m., 7 pounds 4.4 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Kim and Ben Woodward of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Christine Hill and Robert Goodrich of Glens Falls.
- A daughter, Alana Lee Grace, to Alice SINGLETON and Augustus STEVENS of Hudson Falls, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at 12:59 a.m., 7 pounds 5.7 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Kim and Michael Singleton of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Augustus O Stevens Sr., Paula Stevens, Lisa Pecue of Fort Ann.
- A daughter, Elena Hollis, to Samantha MILLIS and Alexander ROBARGE of Corinth, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at 6:29 p.m., 6 pounds 9.5 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Lucy Tennyson and Kenneth Sitts of Hadley Luzerne. Paternal grandparents are James Robarge Jr. and Jeanette Emery Grant of Corinth.
- A daughter, Amaiyah Lynn, to Nicole FORBES and Jose CORDORAN of Glens Falls, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at 8:37 p.m., 7 pounds 13.9 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Jeffrey and Karen Forbes of Saratoga. Paternal grandparent is Jose D. Cordoran of Yonkers.
- A son, Jameson George, to Brittany LEISENFELDER and Brandon FITCH of Schuylerville, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at 11:07 a.m., 7 pounds 12 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Nancy and George of Schuylerville. Paternal grandparents are Rob and Robyn of Gansevoort.
- A son, Owen Charles, to Saphire PROSSER and Trevor FIORINO of Chestertown, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at 11:00 p.m., 6 pounds 5 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Brandy and Donald Prosser of Warrensburg. Paternal grandparents are Thomas and Teresa Fiorino of Chestertown.
- A daughter, Livinnia Shea, to Cassia RAFFERTY and Vincent VARLEY II of Queensbury, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at 3:13 p.m.
Maternal grandparents are Stephen Rafferty of Warrensburg and Starr (Bruce) Mowery of Diamond Point. Paternal grandparent is Vincent (Linda) Varley of Diamond Point.
- A son, Kooper Wilde, to Kenta and Rachel KAMEDA of Hudson Falls, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at 9:59 a.m., 7 pounds 10 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Royal and Stephanie Chadwick of Hartford. Paternal grandparents are Tetsuo and Helen Kameda of Hartford.
- A son, Xavier Keith-David, to Shyla BAKERIAN and Blake SHELDRICK of Whitehall, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 at 12:21 a.m., 8 pounds 3.3 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Amber Bennett and Brian Bakerian of Whitehall. Paternal grandparent Is Heidi Sheldrick of Whitehall.
- A daughter, Kylie Rose, to Ashley NOON and Shawn FISHER of Queensbury, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 at 3:13 a.m.
Maternal grandparents are Deborah Mallaney and Michael Noon of Queensbury and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Paternal grandparents are Cindy Fisher and Scott Fisher of Glens Falls and South Glens Falls.
- A son, William James, to William and Alison HALPIN of Saratoga Springs, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at 9:02 p.m., 8 pounds 5.2 ounces, 22 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are James and Mary Ellen Ruitenberg of North Haledon, New Jersey. Paternal grandparents are William Halpin and Denise McDonald of Orlando, Florida.
- A daughter, Avery Quinn, to Keri and Alex HELMS of Newcomb, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 at 4:58 p.m., 8 pounds, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Kandi and Dan Cruickshank of Ticonderoga. Paternal grandparents are Tina and Ken Helms Jr. of Newcomb.
- A son, Mason Ray, to Heather and Bryan NERON of Fort Ann, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 at 10:09 a.m., 7 pounds 1.1 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Linda Williams and Robert Williams of Granville and Whitehall. Paternal grandparents are Gina and Steve Neron of Fort Ann.
