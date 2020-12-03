Births -- Nov. 2 to Nov. 18

Maternal grandparents are Randy and Sheila of Ballston Spa. Paternal grandparents are Becky and Eric of Jaffery, New Hampshire.

A daughter, Ellaina Carolyn, to Elyssa STRASSBURG, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 at 12:44 p.m.

Maternal grandparents are Fred and Corina Strassburg, Amy Strassburg. Paternal grandparents are Robert and Michelle Correll.

A daughter, Isabella Michelle, to Mercedez and Jason STONE of Hudson Falls, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at 5:14 a.m., 8 pounds 7 ounces, 19.75 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Tammie Almy and Paul Gill of Hadley and Warrensburg. Paternal grandparents are Dawn and George Stone of Hudson Falls.

A daughter, Nevaeh Marie, to Alexa and Ryan GRIMES of Fort Edward, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at 5:26 a.m., 7 pounds 9.1 ounces, 19.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. LeGodais of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Grimes of Hudson Falls, Mr. and Mrs. Corcoran of Sharon Springs.