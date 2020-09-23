Births -- Aug. 30 to Sept. 1

Glens Falls Hospital

A daughter, Johanna Rose, to Regan REILLY and Jacques TERRIO

of Fort Edward, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 at 4:55 p.m., 6 pounds 12.2 ounces, 19 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Kelley and Frank Reilly of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Angela and Paul Terrio of Fort Edward.

A daughter, Zailah Reign, to James ARCHIBALD and Desteny DUBE

of Fort Edward, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at 8:45 p.m., 7 pounds 7 ounces, 20 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Harrella Joseph and Jeremy Dube of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Pamela Archibald and Jimmy Barnes.

A son, Beckham Layne, to Ashley Elizabeth WELCH and Troy Matthew BAPP

Jr. of Glens Falls, Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:45 a.m., 7 pounds 4 ounces, 21 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Theresa Margaret Welch and Daniel Welch of Lake George and Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Tammie Lee Bapp, Troy Matthew Bapp Sr. of Queensbury.