Births -- Aug. 30 to Sept. 1

Glens Falls Hospital
A daughter, Johanna Rose, to Regan REILLY and Jacques TERRIO
- of Fort Edward, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 at 4:55 p.m., 6 pounds 12.2 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Kelley and Frank Reilly of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Angela and Paul Terrio of Fort Edward.
A daughter, Zailah Reign, to James ARCHIBALD and Desteny DUBE
- of Fort Edward, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at 8:45 p.m., 7 pounds 7 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Harrella Joseph and Jeremy Dube of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Pamela Archibald and Jimmy Barnes.
A son, Beckham Layne, to Ashley Elizabeth WELCH and Troy Matthew BAPP
- Jr. of Glens Falls, Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:45 a.m., 7 pounds 4 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Theresa Margaret Welch and Daniel Welch of Lake George and Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Tammie Lee Bapp, Troy Matthew Bapp Sr. of Queensbury.
A son, Giovanni Alexander, to Ashley SANDERS and Allan NUNNALLY
- of Hudson Falls, Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:30 p.m., 8 pounds 2 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Misty Sanders and Raymond Sanders Jr. of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Roosevelt Nunnally and Tammy Walker of Virginia, New Jersey.
A daughter, Gianna Nicole, to Magyn FULLER and Brandon MANNEY
- of South Glens Falls, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., 7 pounds 11 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are JoEllen Barber, Todd Fuller of Castalian Springs, Tennessee and Inverness, Florida. Paternal grandparents are Ronny and Brian Van Gundy, David Manney of South Glens Falls.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!