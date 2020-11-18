Births -- April 15; Oct. 10 to Oct. 26

Maternal grandparents are Laura and Heath Talmadge of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparent is Michelle Kline of Lake George.

A daughter, Cora June, to Dan and Morgan SNYDER of Diamond Point, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 at 5:42 a.m., 6 pounds 8 ounces, 19 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Faith and Charles Speck of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Donna and Scot Snyder of Bolton Landing.

A daughter, Skylar Rose, to Kayla LAYTON and Cole SHAMBO of Warrensburg, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 at 2:06 p.m., 5 pounds 8 ounces, 16.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparent is Jessica Layton. Paternal grandparents are Emma and Greg Shambo.

A son, Maverick Marshall, to Derek and Ashley HEALD of Rock City Falls, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at 1:47 a.m., 9 pounds 2 ounces, 20.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are David and Suzanne Roner of Ballston Spa. Paternal grandparents are Kelly and Jeff, Randy and Dawn of Burlington, Vermont.

A daughter, Paige Elizabeth, to Alicia and Dillon MANSFIELD of Argyle, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at 11:43 p.m., 7 pounds, 20 inches long.