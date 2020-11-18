Births -- April 15; Oct. 10 to Oct. 26

Porter Medical Center
- A daughter, Ruby Freyja, to Jenna and Bill HUNSINGER of Ripton, Vermont, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at 7:42 p.m., 6 pounds 15.9 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Patricia and Mark Lewis of Queensbury. Great-grandparent is Agnes Vigotty of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Rachael Patten of West Chester, Pennsylvania, Chris and Pamela Hunsinger of Lake George.
Glens Falls Hospital
- A son, Asher, to Jennifer HAGADORN and Guy CHADWICK of Gansevoort, Monday, April 15, 2019 at 10:36 a.m., 6.4 pounds, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Pam Hagadorn and Kelly Oakes of Queensbury, Kevin Hagadorn and Michelle Kolozy of Gansevoort. Paternal grandparents are Carrie and John Chadwick of Glens Falls.
- A daughter, Laily Denise, to Kayla TONEY and Sean MURPHY of Queensbury, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at 10:05 p.m., 8 pounds 1 ounce, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Michael and Linda Toney of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Mary Lu and the late Dennis Murphy of Diamond Point.
- A daughter, Braelynn Mae, to Brianna CLARK and Evan RICKETTS of Glens Falls, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 at 3:05 a.m., 5 pounds 5 ounces, 19 inches long.
- A daughter, Viviana Marie, to Rachel TALMADGE and Dominick KLINE of Glens Falls, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at 10:22 p.m., 8 pounds 3.1 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Laura and Heath Talmadge of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparent is Michelle Kline of Lake George.
- A daughter, Cora June, to Dan and Morgan SNYDER of Diamond Point, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 at 5:42 a.m., 6 pounds 8 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Faith and Charles Speck of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Donna and Scot Snyder of Bolton Landing.
- A daughter, Skylar Rose, to Kayla LAYTON and Cole SHAMBO of Warrensburg, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 at 2:06 p.m., 5 pounds 8 ounces, 16.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Jessica Layton. Paternal grandparents are Emma and Greg Shambo.
- A son, Maverick Marshall, to Derek and Ashley HEALD of Rock City Falls, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at 1:47 a.m., 9 pounds 2 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are David and Suzanne Roner of Ballston Spa. Paternal grandparents are Kelly and Jeff, Randy and Dawn of Burlington, Vermont.
- A daughter, Paige Elizabeth, to Alicia and Dillon MANSFIELD of Argyle, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at 11:43 p.m., 7 pounds, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Beth and Todd Lewis, John Payne of Queensbury and Argyle. Paternal grandparents are Patrick and Lisa Mansfield of Queensbury.
- A son, Samuel Rhys, to Jamie and Jason HYDE of Saratoga Springs, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at 10:44 p.m., 7 pounds 4.1 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Tom and Kathy Trathen of Cortlandt Manor. Paternal grandparents are Gary Hyde and Kathy Miller of Avon and Portland, Connecticut.
- A son, Kaizer Douglas, to MacKenzie WILLIAMS and Douglas MEHNERT of Whitehall, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 at 9:49 p.m., 8 pounds 13.1 ounces, 20.75 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Victoria Williams of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparent is Melisa Mehnert of Hudson Falls.
- A son, Yoseph, to Irene and Joshua HULTS of Newcomb, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 at 3:33 p.m., 6 pounds 11.9 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Sofronio and Delia Roa of Philippines. Paternal grandparents are Clark and Dale Hults of Minerva.
- A daughter, Eloise Frances, to Michelle and Alex WILCOX of Queensbury, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 at 7:03 a.m., 7 pounds 0.04 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Robert and Christine Houghton of Carthage. Paternal grandparents are Donald and Pamela Wilcox of Argyle.
- A son, Tory Jr., to Jess GRANT and Tory LaPAN of Fort Edward, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 at 7:47 p.m., 7 pounds 9.2 ounces, 22 inches long..
Maternal grandparents are Heather Garney and Richard Grant Sr. of Fair Haven, Vermont and Amsterdam. Paternal grandparents are Tracy Mason and Ernest LaPan of Port St. Lucie, Florida and Corinth.
- A daughter, Shamya James, to Nichole MURPHY of Glens Falls, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at 7:13 a.m., 6 pounds 15.4 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Joann and James Murphy II of Lake George.
- A daughter, Amelia Blue, to Tiffany BRODY and Michael KNOBEL of Hudson Falls, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at 9:05 a.m., 6 pounds 10.2 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Jim Brody of Lake George. Paternal grandparents are Dawn Whiteway and Marvin Knobel of Hudson Falls.
- A son, Jordan Thomas, to Katie BURCH and Tyler DUEL of Granville, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at 8:03 a.m., 8 pounds 9 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Laurie and Kevin Burch. Paternal grandparents are Joellen Pauzé and Steve Duel.
- A daughter, Adeline Lueille, to Mack and Kayla ROZELL of Whitehall, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at 2:28 p.m., 7 pounds, 18.5 inches long.
- A son, Elston Blake, to Kayla MIRANDA and Carl SKOGSBERG Jr. of Queensbury, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at 9:29 p.m., 8 pounds 13 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Patricia Cook of Hartford. Paternal grandparents are Danielle Leno and Carl Skogsberg Sr. of Luzerne.
- A son, Hayden James, to Renee SAUNDERS and Jay SCHMID of Argyle, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at 1:00 a.m., 16 pounds 15 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Lori and Sanford Craig of North Hebron and Rodney Saunders of Argyle. Paternal grandparents are Molly Schwartz of Clifton Park and the late Donald Schmid of Glens Falls.
- A daughter, Piper A., to Lindsay LaBARGE and Tyson FERNANDEZ of Queensbury, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at 2:34 p.m., 8 pounds 14 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Linda LaBarge of Keene. Paternal grandparents are Laurie and Todd Cornwright and Chris Fernandez of Lewis and Moriah.
- A daughter, Annalise Renee, to Ariella ALLEN and Ray STONE of Gansevoort, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 at 12:39 p.m., 7 pounds 11.6 ounces, 21.25 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Ron and Melissa Allen of Warrensburg. Paternal grandparents are Roy Stone Senior of Hudson Falls.
- A daughter, Dannie Rae, to Kylie ALGER and Michael NEWSOME of Argyle, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 at 5:12 p.m., 8 pounds 4 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Elizabeth and Raymond Alger of Greenwich and Fort Ann. Paternal grandparent is Debra Dessaint.
- A son, Leo James, to Heather RILEY and Dylan PAQUETTE of Fort Edward, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 at 12:33 a.m., 8.5 pounds, 5 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Penny Monroe of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparent is Alexandria Bombard of Hudson Falls.
