Samaritan Hospital

A son, Aiden “Ace” Lee, to Jessica and Adam Colver of Northumberland, on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 10:40 a.m., 5 pounds, 6.6 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are E. Wendy Baker and Sandy and Sherman Baker all of Hoosick Falls. Paternal grandparents are Deborah and David Colver of West Plattsburgh.

Glens Falls Hospital

A son, John Gregory, to Jackie & Walter Piekarz of Cambridge, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 11:17 p.m., 8 pounds, 0.8 ounces, 21.5 inches long. Maternal grandparent is Jackie Grimmick of Latham. Paternal grandparents are Doris & Mac McKinley of Greenwich & Greg & Theresa Piekarz of Cambridge.

A son, Levi P., to Victoria Moore & Brandon Clawson of Indian Lake, Sunday, July 2, 2023, at 6:35 p.m., 6 pounds, 14 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Carrie Frost of Long Lake & Justin Moore of Indian Lake. Paternal grandparents are Julie & Timothy Clawson of Indian Lake.

A son, Thomas William, to Jenna & William McGuire of Ballston Spa, Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 4:37 p.m., 6 pounds, 9.4 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Sue & Steve Gillingham of Gansevoort. Paternal grandparents are Beth Whitman & Paul McGuire of Alabama.

A son, Fox Oliver, to Samantha & Evan Lavin of Queensbury, Friday, July 7, 2023, at 8:05 a.m. 8 pounds, 10 ounces, 20 1/2 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Christine Wilson of Rogers, Arkansas & Ken Gardner. Paternal grandparents are Connie & Richard Lavin of Whitehall.

A daughter, Sadie Ann, to Mary & Zack Beauregard of Rock City Falls, Friday July 7, 2023, at 2:21 p.m., 7 pounds, 9.9 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Maura & John Arnold of Ballston Spa. Paternal grandparents are Nancy & Bill Beauregard of Mt. Tabor, VT.

A daughter, Layla May, to Marissa & Kyle of Ballston Spa, Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 7:17 a.m., 7 pounds, 3.5 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Penny & Michael McLaughlin of South Glens Falls & Scott & Stephanie Wood of Peabody, MA. Paternal grandparents are Kimberly & Glen Sorensen of Ballston Spa.

A son, Bodie Anthony, to Kristen & Anthony Helm of Hudson Falls, Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 9:14 p.m., 8 pounds, 3 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Marilee R. Flavin & Albert E. Habshi, Sr. of Lake Luzerne. Paternal grandparents are the late Loretta T. & Peter F. Helm of Glens Falls.

A daughter, Phoebe J., to Emma & Jason Colson of Lake George, Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 11:35 p.m., 7 pounds, 7 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Barb Ward of Hudson Falls & George Wilson of Wynantskill. Paternal grandparent is Bridgett Colfish of Sacramento, CA.

A daughter, Zayla Sophia, to Yazmin & Kyle Mazza of Queensbury, Sunday, July 9, 2023, at 7:29 a.m., 7 pounds, 14 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Sonia & Manny Gonzalez of Kingsbury. Paternal grandparents are Mookie & Jimbo Mazza of Glens Falls.

A daughter, Azaleah Mae, to Ava & Robert of Hudson Falls, Monday, July 10, 2023, at 3:35 a.m., 6 pounds, 10 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Kristin & Ron of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Tiana & Noah of Hudson Falls.

A son, Aiden Thomas, to Nicole & Conor MacJarrett of South Glens Falls, Monday, July 10, 2023, at 3:51 p.m., 8 pounds, 0.06 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents are the late Randy & Eileen Strong of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Thomas & Tanya MacJarrett of Glens Falls.

A daughter, Aria Belle, to Charlene Nash & Matthew Dubois of Queensbury, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at 11:26 a.m., 8 pounds, 12 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Ervin & Billie Jo Nash of Moreau. Paternal grandparents are Paul & Denise Dubois of Gloucester, VA.

A daughter, Francesca Malia, to Madison Nassivera & Wayne Phillips of Hudson Falls, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at 9:17 p.m., 5 pounds 15.4 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Amy & Ken Eggleston of Fort Edward.

A son, Charles Henry, to Emily Gasperetti & Zachary Pike of Glens Falls, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at 6:52 p.m., 8 pounds, 0 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Bob & Cheryl Gasperetti of Mount Tabor, VT. Paternal grandparents are Jerry & Linell Pike of Manchester, VT.

A son, Gustav Race, to Ashley & Benjamin of Greenwich, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 1:20 p.m., 7 pounds, 1.6 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Carmen & Michael Wolf of Merrillville, Indiana. Paternal grandparents are Diane & Gregory Hydock of Queensbury.

A daughter, Elaina Melody, to Cassidy & Mike of Argyle, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 7:15 a.m., 7 pounds, 15.2 ounces, 19 1/2 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Jenn & Jeremy of Greenwich. Paternal grandparent is Betty of Saratoga.

A son, Hudson James, to Carly Brown & Zachary LaBarge of Fort Edward, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 8:07 a.m., 6 pounds, 7 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Ken & Lynn Brown of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Patrick & Lorraine LaBarge of Fort Ann.

A son, Madyn Luciano, to Alexis & Zachary of Fort Edward, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 3:47 a.m., 6 pounds, 4.5 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are the late Christie E. Polvevelli & Robert R. Lawrence of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Alyssa Cullumber & Robert Jones of Fort Edward & Hudson Falls.

A daughter, Rhea Isabelle, to Melody & Nathan Dixon of South Glens Falls, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 2:39 a.m., 7 pounds 13 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Richard & Caroleen Ashline of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Bruce & Laurel Dixon of Gansevoort.

A son, Daxton R., to Carolyn & Christopher of Queensbury, Thursday, July 13, 2023, at 6:35 p.m., 7 pounds, 9 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Crystal & Wendell Vaisey of Warrensburg. Paternal grandparents are Lisa & Ross Brown of Queensbury.

A son, Grayson Edward, to Juliann Pickreign & Tony Potter of Glens Falls, Friday, July 14, 2023, at 11:45 p.m., 8 pounds, 4.7 ounces, 20 1/2 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Jeff Pickreighn & Tara Johnson of New York. Paternal grandparents are David Potter, Jr. & Megan Morris of New York.

A daughter, Nevaeh Grace, to Ashley & Shawn of Queensbury, Friday, July 14, 2023, at 6:22 a.m., 7 pounds, 14 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Deborah Mallaney & Michael Noon of Queensbury & Myrtle Beach, SC. Paternal grandparents are Scott Fisher & Cindy Fisher of South Glens Falls & Glens Falls.

A daughter, Kinslee Marie-Starr, to Emily Moore & Marcus Curley of Hadley & Stony Creek, Friday, July 14, 2023, at 9:56 a.m., 6 pounds, 9 ounces, 19 1/2 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Tosha & Andrew Church of Hadley. Paternal grandparents are Michael Curly & Danielle Allen of Stony Creek.

A daughter, Love Lorie-Elaine, to Jennifer & Steven Lathrop of Fort Edward, Sunday, July 16, 2023, at 10:16 a.m., 6 pounds, 12.8 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Jamie & Mary Brown & Chris & Emily Cook of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Lori & Floyd Hilder & Mike & Jeanne Lathrop of Hartford.

A daughter, Amelia Marie, to Emily Cramer & Will Mooney of Ballston Spa, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at 1:02 p.m., 7 pounds, 3.8 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Paul & Lisa Cramer of Edinburg. Paternal grandparents are Bill & Cratius Mooney of Saratoga Springs.

A son, Gannon Wesley-Eric, to Amanda Swinton of Warrensburg, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at 1:13 a.m., 7 pounds, 14.2 ounces, 19 1/2 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Jack “John” Swinton, Shannon Donlley, & Linda Swinton.

A daughter, Luna Eva, to Ashley & Joe of Gansevoort, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at 3:43 a.m., 7 pounds, 3.4 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Helen & Charles Pettit of Saratoga Springs. Paternal grandparents are Margaret Winnert & Joseph Amasy, Sr. of Albany.

A daughter, Alice Gracie, to Klaudia & Colby of Stony Creek, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at 7:58 a.m., 7 pounds, 4.2 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Anna & Dariusz of Korin, Poland. Paternal grandparents are Gracie & Richard.

A son, Calvin William, to Caitlin & Bill Dingman of Glens Falls, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at 4:21 a.m., 8 pounds, 0 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Shirley Carson & Christine Cerro of South Glens Falls & David & Gloria Carson of Hadley. Paternal grandparents are Tracy & Tom Bocchi of Warrensburg & William Dingman, Sr. of Argyle.

A son, Evan Deian, to Deysi Ramirez & Ivan Alvarado of Hudson Falls, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at 8:01 a.m., 7 pounds, 6 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Marial & Deyse of Venezuela. Paternal grandparent is Oralis of Venezuela.

A son, Jaxson Jayce, to Alexis & James of Glens Falls, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at 11:12 p.m., 7 pounds, 6 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Jamie & Thomas Woodruff of Wolcott, CT. Paternal grandparents are Robert Eggleston of Glens Falls & Tanya Muhl of Davenport, Iowa.

A son, Finnely W., to Paige Gavin & Connor Perry of Queensbury, Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 9:22 p.m., 8 pounds, 9 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Joelle Garnsey & Robert Gavin. Paternal grandparents are Colleen Kahl & Joseph Perry.

A son, Layton Cole, to Dariah & Lance Bull of Queensbury, Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 2:34 a.m., 6 pounds, 14.6 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Craig & Sherry Chapman of Granville. Paternal grandparents are Gary & Georgianna Bull of Hadley.

A son, Hudson James, to Jessica & Hunter Bosy of Queensbury, Friday, July 21, 2023, at 10:28 a.m., 7 pounds, 6 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Maureen & Peter Steciuk of Lake George. Paternal grandparents are Kathleen & Bill Bosy of Lake George.

A daughter, Maeve Donna, to Taylor & Tyler Ostrander of North Creek, Friday, July 21, 2023, at 2:09 a.m., 9 pounds, 0.02 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparent is David Howard of Lakewood, CO. Paternal grandparents are John & Suzanne Ostrander of Northville.

A daughter, Charlie Elizabeth, to Emily & Jacob Burby of Saratoga Springs, Friday, July 21, 2023, at 4:53 a.m., 7 pounds, 14 ounces 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Nancy & Michael Ingersoll of Saratoga Springs. Paternal grandparents are Kathleen & Chris Burby of Saratoga Springs.

A son, Samuel Jay, to Ruby & Dustin Greco of Queensbury, Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 2:15 a.m., 6 pounds, 12.6 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Patrick & Nancy Duell of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Jeffery & Laura Greco of Wevertown, NY.

A son, Christopher John, to Marisa & Josh Fountain of Queensbury, Sunday, July 23, 2023, at 9:45 p.m., 7 pounds, 8 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Dodie Sanzone & Chris Allen of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Kathleen & Chris Parsons of Queensbury.

A daughter, Evelynne Rae, to Casey & Bryan of Cambridge, Monday, July 24, 2023, at 6:01 a.m., 6 pounds, 3 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparent is Donna St. John of Queensbury. Paternal grandparent is Charles Ward of Glens Falls.