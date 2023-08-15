Glens Falls Hospital

A son, Marcus, to Charmaine & Nick of Fort Edward, Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 8:05 p.m., 7 pounds, 9 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Adora & Carlito of Cavite, Philippines. Paternal grandparents are Joel & Nikki of Saratoga Springs.

A son, Cotton William, to Lyndsay & Joseph of Glens Falls, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at 7:52 a.m., 8 pounds, 8.4 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are John & Annette Hewitt of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are William & Jean McMahon of Glens Falls.

A daughter, Stevie M, to Madison & Zachary Roth of Gansevoort, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at 2:56 a.m., 7 pounds, 4 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Tammy & Alan Neufeld of Clifton Park. Paternal grandparents are Donna & Steve Roth of Scotia.

A son, Tatum Issac, to Harley Dunn & Ridge Thomas of Granville, Monday, July 24, 2023, at 9:21 p.m., 7 pounds, 7 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Tami & Russell Dunn of Hampton. Paternal grandparents are Ken & Pamela Thomas of Granville.

A daughter, Grace Lynne, to Kirsten & Robert Denison of Hudson Falls, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at 3:07 a.m., 6 pounds, 9.9 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Richard & Danielle Laferriere of Dannemora, NY & Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Christopher & Cassie Denison of Hampton, NY & Mount Gilead, NC.

A daughter, Hazel Michelle, to Mackenzie Pelton & Owen Bell of Glens Falls, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at 8:56 p.m., 6 pounds, 13 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Hank & Judy Pelton of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Courtnie Palmer & Chris Bell of Queensbury.

A son, Kehlani Myles, to Courtney Macpheron of Glens Falls, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at 3:18 a.m., 7 pounds, 12.8 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Penny & Halsey Smith of Glens Falls.

A daughter, Claire Mae, to Rachel & Kevin Wonder of Lake George, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at 6:05 p.m., 7 pounds, 9 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparent is Kathleen McMillan of Bradenton, FL. Paternal grandparents are Dolores & Paul Wonder of Portland, OR.

A daughter, Ellianna Rose, to Kim & Ethan Croft of Moreau, Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 9:42 a.m., 6 pounds, 10 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are James & Diane Stahl of Burnt Hills. Paternal grandparent is Keith of Moreau.

A daughter, Morgan Ann, to Ashley & John Roscoe Remington II of Brant Lake, Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 8:42 a.m., 8 pounds, 4 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Lynne & Michael Wilson of Brant Lake. Paternal grandparents are Christine & Scott Remington of Brant Lake & Cindy Eastman of Chestertown.

A son, Bentley Matthew, to Danielle & Zachary Comes of Hudson Falls, Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 8:07 a.m., 6 pounds, 6.5 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Diane & Steven Lambert of Hudson Falls Paternal grandparents are Michelle Royce & Nevada Tracy of Kingsbury.

A son, Jordan Peter, to Molly Wuerdeman & Adam Peacock of Queensbury, Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 1:23 p.m., 8 pounds, 2 ounces, 20 inches long.

A daughter, Kallie Rae, to Kiley & Rogelio of Queensbury, Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 7:36 a.m., 7 pounds, 6 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparent is Karin King of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are the late Rogelio Saltarin & Neyla Vargus of Panama.

A son, Cody Robert, to Sydney & Adam of Stony Creek, Friday, July 28, 2023, at 10:24 p.m., 5 pounds, 14 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Jennifer Hogan & Matthew Rayder of Ballston Spa & Stony Creek. Paternal grandparents are Tony & April Lomenzo of Stony Creek.

A daughter, Brielle Marie, to Paige & Joseph Shelley of Greenwich, Friday, July 28, 2023, at 1:37 a.m., 6 pounds, 12.7 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Kelly Baldwin & Robert McKernon of Greenwich. Paternal grandparents are Edwin F. Shelley & Carol A. Petty’s of Ballston Spa.

A daughter, Adelaide Naomi, to Lauren & Sam of Ticonderoga, Friday, July 28, 2023, at 2:51 p.m., 6 pounds, 3 ounces, 18.9 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Daniel & Vicki Morrison of Ticonderoga. Paternal grandparents are Robert & Celeste Berrick of Ticonderoga.

A daughter, Eloise Claire, to Heather & Gregory Baldwin of Whitehall, Friday, July 28, 2023, at 5:04 p.m., 7 pounds, 15 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Paul & Laurie Cadarette of Hemet, CA. Paternal grandparents are Scott & Patricia Baldwin of Yorktown Heights, NY.

A daughter, Willow Grace, to MacKenzie & Garrett Smith of Lake Luzerne, Monday, July 31, 2023, at 7:47 a.m., 7 pounds, 1.2 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparent is Jeremy Robinson of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Robyn & Perry Dow & Anthony Smith of Lake Luzerne.

A son, Easton Gray, to Megan & Joseph DeZalia of Schroon Lake, Monday, July 31, 2023, at 10:51 a.m., 7 pounds, 10 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Richard & Angela Hall of Schroon Lake. Paternal grandparents are Brent & Lisa DeZalia of Schroon Lake.

A son, Landon Michael, to Kayla & Michael Norman of South Glens Falls, Monday, July 31, 2023, at 9:57 a.m., 10 pounds, 10 ounces, 22 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Robert & Renee Beyerbach of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Connie & Chuck Norman of Queensbury.