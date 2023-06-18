Gary Duell and Jan Mason were married on June 21, 1958 at South Glens Falls United Methodist Church in South Glens Falls. Rev. Merle Stone officiated the ceremony.

Mr. Duell worked as an industrial arts and technology teacher at Johnsburg Central School for 34 years and retired in June 1992.

Mrs. Duell worked as a French and English teacher at Johnsburg Central School and also retired in June 1992.

The couple has two children: one son, Greg Duell of Apex, N.C. and his partner Linda Betulius; one daughter, Susan Alfaro of Fairfax Station, VA and her husband Juan Carlos.

The couple also has four grandchildren: Carlie Alfaro and her partner Johnny Ross and their dog Luna of Alexandria, VA and Owen Alfaro of Fairfax Station, VA.;