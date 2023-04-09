Philip and Dorothy Bentley recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.

They both grew up in the Annapolis Valley (Kings County) Nova Scotia, Canada, and met when the new regional high school opened - they still remember seeing each other for the first time that day over 70 years ago. They were married in 1958, when Philip was studying biology at McGill University in Montreal. After several years and now with three young children, Philip was hired as a biology professor at the new Schenectady Community College.

The family enjoyed many years in Glenville, visiting Nova Scotia in the summers, camping in the Adirondacks, and gardening. When the children were older, Dorothy worked as a secretary and eventually retired from General Electric. When Philip retired from SCCC, they built their home in Queensbury, where they've lived for about 25 years. Their children and grandchildren visit frequently and enjoy seeing the amazingly close bond that Philip and Dorothy have had for so long.

The two keep close ties with their friends and relatives in Nova Scotia, and Philip has done extensive genealogical research on Nova Scotian ancestors while Dorothy has written several collections of historical memoirs.

Avid birders, they've wintered in Texas and travelled to Costa Rica to watch birds. They still enjoy feeding and photographing birds - they've seen 53 different bird species in their Queensbury backyard!

Congratulations to them both, on their 65 years of marriage.