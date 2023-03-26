Robert and Doris (Barnett) Gardner of South Glens Falls recently celebrated their 75th Wedding Anniversary with family and friends at the Moreau Home of the Good Shepherd.

Robert grew up in Salamanca, NY. He graduated from Salamanca High School and Bryant-Stratton Business Institute in Buffalo. He was employed by Schenectady GE. After serving in WWII, he returned to his job at GE.

Doris spent her youth in the rural Town of Charlton, NY. Upon graduation from Burnt Hills High School Doris was employed at Schenectady GE and later in life, the South Glens Falls School District.

Robert and Doris met while working in Schenectady. They were married on March 20, 1948, at the Scotia United Methodist Church. Rev. Dow Clute officiated. Doris’ sister, Eleanor Weller, was Matron of Honor. Joe Greer, Robert’s best friend was the Best Man. Following a wedding trip to Chicago, the couple lived in Ballston Lake, NY.

In 1955, Robert was transferred to Hudson Falls GE. They built a house in South Glens Falls and lived there for 60 years.

They have lived an active life as they enjoyed gardening, exercising, bowling, bicycle riding, square dancing, traveling, volunteering and serving both the Methodist Churches in South Glens Falls and Hudson Falls.

They have 2 daughters, 4 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.