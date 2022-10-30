70th Anniversary Meimann

Kenneth and Marlene Meimann married 70 years ago, on November 2, 1952. They were young at the time… Marlene being only 18 and Ken was 20 years old. Despite their young age, they were very much in love and worked hard to make a living. Ken worked in an auto parts shop and Marlene as a Bookkeeper until the children arrived. They had four children, Lisa, Ginger, Laura, and David. Three girls for a long time but they really wanted a boy….. and so it happened, and David came along--much to their great joy. Their life revolved around their religious faith of Jehovah’s Witnesses. They were very much involved in Congregation activities, and raised their children to have the same faith and devotion.

In 1969 they moved their young family to a small town in the Adirondacks to help a Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses, and enjoyed the company of their nephews, John and Mark Kent who also lived there. They were always known for their hospitality, generosity and willingness to always be available to help others…. Especially in teaching the good news from the Bible and the hope it holds out of living forever in a paradise earth. They had many Bible students through the years.

In 1972 they moved to the Hudson Valley and Ken worked with the Department of Corrections in varying capacities including Electrician, Maintenance Supervisor and Electrical Instructor. In 1984 they moved to the Glens Falls area…. Where they have lived up until now. Although in separate locations due to health needs, they still make a point to call each other every day and are still both very active in their religious faith.

A small 70th Anniversary dinner will be attended by immediate family members, including Daniel and Natalie Harr, their only grandchildren. We love our parents very much, and look forward to the day when they both will be young again.