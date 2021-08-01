65th-Thurston

Congratulations to George & Nancy Thurston on their 65th wedding anniversary!

Nancy graduated from South Glens Falls High School in 1952 and met George at GE where she was a secretary. George moved here from West Cummington, MA, to train through the apprentice program at Hudson Falls GE. He retired in 1992 as a Senior Manufacturing Engineer.

Nancy was a full time Mom until her kids graduated and then became a Mary Kay Consultant. She was instrumental in developing this area for Mary Kay during the 1980's - 90's.

They raised three children in Queensbury: Christine Whitcher, Sally Thurston and Steve (Cathryn) Thurston, and instilled in each the value of education, a love of Lake George and the importance of family.

They have 5 grandchildren: Dr. Monica (Michael) DiLorenzo, Hazel & Harry Thurston, and Emily & Alex Power. Eleanor DiLorenzo is their first great grandchild.

George completed the requirements to become an airline pilot at the age of 72 and enjoys spending time with the men in the local flying community. Nancy enjoys shopping, playing cards, reading and visiting with friends.

Both especially love gathering with family at their home in Queensbury or at their lake home in Bolton Landing.

