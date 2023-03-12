Celebrate 60th Anniversary!

Mr.and Mrs. Mike Cleveland Sr. celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary at a family dinner at the Caldwell house given by their children.

Their anniversary was Dec 15th,2022. The couple was married @ First Baptist church on Dec 15th 1962. They moved to No Carolina for 4 1/2 yrs and lived in Marine Corps housing.

Upon discharge Mr. Cleveland joined the banking business at Glens Falls National for 22 years as assistant V.P. Mrs. pursued her nursing career after their 3 children were born.

Mr. and Mrs. are the parents of 3 sons; Michael Cleveland JR.(Sherry) of Hudson Falls; Scott Cleveland (Merriellen) of Lake George and Kelly Cleveland (Ginger) of Queensbury. 4 grandchildren- Dustin Cleveland (Shavonne) of Greenwich, Hailey Ritchey (Evan) of Rhode Island, Courtney Licari (Paolo) of Queensbury, and Cathryn Simmes (Jason) of of Queensbury. 3 Great grandchildren; Paul and Elliot Ritchey of Rhode island and Wren Marie Cleveland of Greenwich.​