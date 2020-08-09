50th-Drane

Congratulations to Tom and Chris Drane in celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary! They were married on August 8, 1970 at Assumption Church in Syracuse, NY. They The couple have two children, Tom (Teresa) of Salina, KS and Tracy (Brian) of Liverpool, NY; five grandchildren, Jordan, Jenna, Dylan, Jamie and Tommy; and two great-grandchildren, Aaliyah and Zeke. Tom retired from the Syracuse Fire Department and Chris retired from Verizon.