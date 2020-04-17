Analysis: With new virus plan, Trump passes buck to states

The final guidance doesn't go as far as what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had recommended to the White House last week.

The CDC, according to a draft of the recommendations obtained by the AP, talked about using more specific criteria and in many cases looking for improvement over longer periods of time, before easing restrictions in high-transmission areas. Examples include wanting to see sustained reductions over 30 days in positive tests for coronavirus, and sustained reductions over 15 days in numbers of coronavirus deaths. Under Trump's guidelines, a state would have to see a decline in documented COVID-19 cases over 14 days.

The dilemma for states is clear.

Dr. Tom Frieden, the former CDC director, said testing needs "to increase by a factor of three to as much as a factor of 20" from the current rate of about 150,000 tests being conducted each day. Even without adequate testing, though, Trump in part justified his road map for relaxing social distancing by arguing that cases have peaked in the United States.

Some experts say available data seems to suggest that a national peak has been reached, but the situation differs from city to city and state to state. Others say it's not yet clear there's been a peak anywhere.