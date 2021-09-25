Amtrak cross-country train derails near town in Montana, killing at least 3

JOPLIN, Mont. — An Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday afternoon in north-central Montana, local media reported.

At least three people have died, according to the Liberty County Sheriff's Office, which announced that the three deaths were among multiple casualties reported.

The Empire Builder train derailed at 4 p.m. near Joplin, a town of about 200, Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams said in a statement. The accident scene is about 150 miles north of Helena and about 30 miles from the border with Canada.

The train had about 147 passengers and 13 crew members onboard, Abrams said

Amtrak was working with the local authorities to transport injured passengers and safely evacuate all other passengers, Abrams added.

Reports and pictures from passengers show cars tipped over off the tracks. It was a sunny fall day with dozens of people standing or sitting alongside the track, some with luggage.

