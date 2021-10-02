American Dream unveils luxury wing as virus still looms

It’s testing a service at the store where shoppers can sit in a private room with a big flat screen TV in the personal shopping area and virtually shop the latest collection at its Manhattan store with one of its style advisers. Customers looking to buy shoes but want to try them on in their home can text their style adviser and someone will arrive with an assortment for selection.

On a recent weekday, the sound of drills and presence of construction crews fixing up store interiors were a reminder that American Dream is still a work in progress. The mall had a constant stream of people, many of them masked, but it was clearly not crowded.

Cristal Fernandez, 24, from Wayne, New Jersey, visited American Dream for the first time during the luxury wing’s opening. She said she felt safe and liked the overall experience.

“It seems like they’re definitely on top of keeping things clean,” said Fernandez, who bought a few items like cosmetics. “People seem to be pretty good about masks and staying at a distance.”