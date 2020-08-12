Alonso, Smith rally Mets past Nationals

NEW YORK — Pete Alonso and Dominic Smith had back-to-back RBI doubles in a four-run first inning and hit consecutive homers in a five-run sixth, leading the New York Mets to an 11-6 win over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night.

The fourth, fifth and sixth batters in the Mets’ lineup, Michael Conforto, Alonso and Smith, went 7-for-11 with eight RBIs, eight runs scored, three walks and a hit batsman in 15 plate appearances.

The Mets have scored four runs or fewer in 12 of their first 18 games.

Trailing 3-0 after the first half-inning, Brandon Nimmo hit a leadoff homer to begin the Mets’ comeback. New York went ahead for good on Andres Gimenez’s two-out RBI single. Wilson Ramos’ RBI single in the third chased Nationals starter Anibal Sanchez (0-3).

Conforto preceded Alonso with a two-run double in the sixth and Smith had a run-scoring groundout in the eighth. Nimmo finished with three hits.

Seven pitchers combined on a 10-hitter for the Mets, who lost the first two games of the four-game series. Jeurys Familia was awarded the win after striking out four over two innings. Robert Gsellman, making his first start since Sept. 27, 2017, allowed three runs in two innings.