Alonso, Smith rally Mets past Nationals

NEW YORK — Pete Alonso and Dominic Smith had back-to-back RBI doubles in a four-run first inning and hit consecutive homers in a five-run sixth, leading the New York Mets to an 11-6 win over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night.
The fourth, fifth and sixth batters in the Mets’ lineup, Michael Conforto, Alonso and Smith, went 7-for-11 with eight RBIs, eight runs scored, three walks and a hit batsman in 15 plate appearances.
The Mets have scored four runs or fewer in 12 of their first 18 games.
Trailing 3-0 after the first half-inning, Brandon Nimmo hit a leadoff homer to begin the Mets’ comeback. New York went ahead for good on Andres Gimenez’s two-out RBI single. Wilson Ramos’ RBI single in the third chased Nationals starter Anibal Sanchez (0-3).
Conforto preceded Alonso with a two-run double in the sixth and Smith had a run-scoring groundout in the eighth. Nimmo finished with three hits.
Seven pitchers combined on a 10-hitter for the Mets, who lost the first two games of the four-game series. Jeurys Familia was awarded the win after striking out four over two innings. Robert Gsellman, making his first start since Sept. 27, 2017, allowed three runs in two innings.
Juan Soto went 3-for-4 and accounted for the Nationals’ first four runs with a pair of homers — a 466-foot blast to right that cleared the second deck in the first inning and an opposite field shot to left in the sixth. The first homer was the longest of Soto’s career, surpassing the 463-footer he hit beyond the home run apple in centerf in Monday’s opener.
It was the sixth two-homer game for the 21-year-old Soto. He has 60 career homers, tied with Hall of Famers Frank Robinson and Ken Griffey Jr. for the most by a player before his 22nd birthday.
Starlin Castro and Kurt Suzuki hit solo homers in the eighth and ninth, respectively. Castro and Howie Kendrick had two hits.
