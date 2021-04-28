Alleged shooter of two people in Watertown dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound

WATERTOWN — State police confirmed Wednesday evening that a Carthage man who allegedly shot and killed two people earlier in the day at a Clinton Street real estate office died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Police said the death of Barry K. Stewart occurred after he had been located by troopers in Franklin County on Route 11B near Doug Smith Road.
Stewart, 55, allegedly shot two people to death Wednesday afternoon inside BridgeView Real Estate Services, where Stewart was a real estate agent.
Law enforcement initially responded to the Clinton Street business after Jefferson County emergency dispatchers reported over the scanner that shots had been fired.
Trooper Jack L. Keller, spokesperson for state police Troop D, confirmed police were searching for the vehicle Stewart drove to the business.
Jefferson County emergency dispatchers reported over the scanner at about 2 p.m. that two people were down after being shot. They later reported at about 2:30 p.m. that law enforcement were searching for the pickup truck.
Detective Lt. Joseph R. Donoghue Sr. confirmed just before 3 p.m. Wednesday that there was an active shooter situation in the back office of 145 Clinton St.
Law enforcement swarmed the property within minutes of dispatch reports. Nearby businesses were evacuated.
Following the incident, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith issued a statement in response to the incident.
“This is the type of thing we far too frequently see on the national news,” the mayor said. “We never think it could happen in the City of Watertown, but today it did. This is an unspeakable, senseless tragedy, where two innocent people were gunned down in a vicious act of violence. My heart breaks for the victims, their families and our entire community who I know share in my disbelief that this could happen here in Watertown.”
Stewart, according to his business website, is owner of Homes by Barry Stewart, a franchise of exp REALTY. Stewart, according to his biography on the website, served in the Army for 25 years, and he moved to the north country after retiring from the military.