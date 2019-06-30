NEW YORK — Newly named All-Stars Jeff McNeil and Pete Alonso had the big hits in a five-run eighth inning that rallied the New York Mets past the Atlanta Braves 8-5 on Sunday night, snapping their seven-game losing streak.
Todd Frazier launched a long homer to begin the comeback and finished with three hits and two RBIs. McNeil and J.D. Davis also had three hits apiece for the Mets, who prevented a three-game sweep by the NL East leaders and won for only the fifth time in 18 games.
After a day off Monday, they host the crosstown rival Yankees for a pair of Subway Series games.
Earlier Sunday, Alonso, a rookie, and his buddy McNeil — in his first full major league season — were selected as reserves on the National League All-Star team for the July 9 game in Cleveland.
All-Star starter Ronald Acuña Jr. homered for the Braves. He had three hits and scored three times.
Frazier trimmed it to 5-4 with a leadoff homer in the eighth into the second deck in left field on an 0-2 pitch from Sean Newcomb (2-1). New York loaded the bases when A.J. Minter walked Michael Conforto, and McNeil looped the next pitch into shallow right field for a two-run single that put the Mets ahead.
Alonso followed with a two-run double inside third base for some needed insurance.
Struggling reliever Edwin Díaz finally closed one out for New York's beleaguered bullpen, getting three quick outs for his 17th save in 21 tries. New York has a major league-high 21 blown saves in 40 chances.
Wilmer Font (1-2) worked two hitless innings for his first win with the Mets. Noah Syndergaard came off the injured list and pitched 5 2/3 innings. He allowed three runs and seven hits.
With the score tied, Acuña singled leading off the seventh and went to third when Dansby Swanson hustled for a double. Freddie Freeman gave Atlanta a 5-3 lead with a two-run double off the left field fence against reliever Chris Flexen.
Acuña, who plans to participate in the Home Run Derby during All-Star festivities next month in Cleveland, took a long look at his 437-foot solo shot to right-center off Syndergaard in the third. It was the 20th home run for Acuña.
Acuña opened the game with a single and stole second. He scored on Josh Donaldson's two-out double. Davis singled home a run in the bottom half.
New York went ahead 3-2 on Frazier's RBI single and Amed Rosario's sacrifice fly in the third.
