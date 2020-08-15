Alfred D. Clark wanted the best for his community

GLENS FALLS — Alfred D. Clark, the local lawyer that philanthropist Charles R. Wood wanted to memorialize with a swimming pool at Crandall Park, was active in the business, civic and government life of Glens Falls.

“A leading attorney, he devoted much time and energy to his home community,” The Glens Falls Times editorialized on Feb. 7, 1966, a day after the lawyer’s death from a sudden illness at age 57. “Alfred D. Clark’s soft-spoken, unassuming manner was in sharp contrast with his lifetime of achievement.”

Wood and city officials abandoned plans for the pool due to community opposition.

Private contributions from Wood and others went instead to about a dozen local charities in memory of Clark, the largest share going to Glens Falls Hospital.

Clark was a senior partner in the law firm of Clark, Bartlett, Caffry and Dube, The Post-Star reported on Feb. 7, 1966.

He was secretary and partner for many years in the family-owned Clark Brothers Glove Co. at the corner of Elm Street and Hudson Avenue, until the company was sold in 1956.

Clark was city attorney in the administration of Milton Tibbits, who was Glens Falls mayor twice in the 1950s.