Albany Med nurses ratify contract by wide margin

ALBANY — Unionized nurses at Albany Medical Center have overwhelmingly ratified a contract proposal reached after three years of often-contentious negotiations.

Members of the New York State Nurses Association voted on the proposal Wednesday and Thursday. The union and Albany Med reported late Thursday that they'd accepted the proposal, which will provide pay increases and lay out work rules for the nurses.

NYSNA said its members voted 97% in favor.

It is the first NYSNA contract at Albany Med. The union and hospital have been wrangling over its terms ever since the nurses voted by a roughly 2-1 ratio to unionize in April 2018.

NYSNA struck a triumphant and assertive tone in its statement late Thursday, calling Albany Med "anti-union" right in the headline and accusing it of colluding with other healthcare providers to suppress nurses' pay.

"NYSNA is excited about the immediate economic impact the new contract will have for AMC members, and the potential it has to lift standards for non-union nurses across the region, who deserve a union, too," the union said in its prepared statement.

Albany Med planned a news conference Friday morning to discuss the vote.

NYSNA represents nearly 2,000 nurses at Albany Med, the largest hospital in northeastern New York. The hospital and union announced the tentative agreement Wednesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0