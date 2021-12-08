Albany man accused of stealing two cars

BALLSTON SPA — An Albany man is facing multiple charges after police said he stole vehicles in two Saratoga County towns.

Alfredo Lebron-Rivera, 26, is accused of taking a vehicle from the Cumberland Farms in Ballston Spa and then fleeing the area. Police said he then left that vehicle and stole another one from a driveway on Fairground Avenue in Milton, according to a news release from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

A sheriff’s deputy stopped Lebron-Rivera in the town of Ballston. Lebron-River then fled from the scene, police said. The stolen vehicle was located abandoned in a driveway in the Rexford area. Police located Lebron-Rivera on foot and he was arrested.

Lebron-Rivera was charged with felony counts of third-degree and fourth-degree grand larceny and misdemeanors of unlawful fleeing from police in a motor vehicle and reckless driving.

He was arraigned in Milton Town Court and sent without bail to Saratoga County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in courts for the towns of Milton and Ballston and village of Ballston Spa later this month.

