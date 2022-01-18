Advokate hires Cardinale as marketing associate

GLENS FALLS — Advokate LLC, a Glens Falls-based design and marketing firm, has hired Cam Cardinale as a marketing and communications associate.

Cardinale, who lives in South Glens Falls, is a data-driven content creator, photographer and digital marketer with a passion for social media, small business and Glens Falls, according to a news release.

“I noticed him all over social media cheerleading for the region, sharing awesome photos and attending all the events, and he impressed me right away with his enthusiasm and professionalism,” said Kate Austin-Avon, founder and CEO of Advokate, in a news release.

“He’s a marketing dynamo, a self-starter, and a gem of a person, and we are thrilled to add him to our team,” she said in a news release.

Cardinale is also employed with the Charles R. Wood Theater planning and executing marketing campaigns, engaging with patrons at the box office, and assisting with fundraising. He also oversees marketing campaigns for Cardinale’s Car Care and has marketing and administrative experience.

Cardinale said he is excited about his new position.

“I love to create meaningful content that engages, creates a sense of community, and educates the targeted audience,” he said.

