Adirondack Thunder teams win, advance to national quarterfinals

WEST CHESTER, Pa. — Both Adirondack Northstars girls ice hockey teams got back on the winning track Saturday at the USA Hockey Girls Tier II national championships.

Jillian Willis recorded a hat trick and three assists as the Northstars 16U team rolled to a 6-2 victory over the AZ Kachinas of Arizona. Danielle Hand, Bayley Duffy and Tekla Fine Lease also scored, and Ava Reynolds made 19 saves in goal.

The 16U team is scheduled to play a quarterfinal playoff Sunday against the Adirondack 46ers — a North Country club based in Malone — at 10:15 a.m. The winner advances to the semifinals at 6 p.m.

