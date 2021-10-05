Adirondack Stampede Rodeo returning to Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Stampede Rodeo will return to Glens Falls for the 30th year on Nov. 5-6 at 7:30 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena.

The annual rodeo was canceled last year by the coronavirus pandemic, but returns to the arena for two nights of professional bull riding, saddle bronc riding, barrel racing and more.

The rodeo attracts some of the top cowboys and cowgirls from around the country.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. each night, with rodeo performances beginning at 7:30 p.m. There is a post-rodeo party set for 10 p.m. in Heritage Hall each night. Party admission is $2 per person.

Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. at the Cool Insuring Arena box office. Ticket prices start at $20 for adults and $12 for youths and seniors. Group discounts are available by calling the box office at 518-798-0202.

