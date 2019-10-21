Every week the state Department of Environmental Conservation sends out its weekly report on forest ranger activity, and every day I shake my head at the situations many people find themselves in when heading into the woods.
Last week's most concerning ranger rescue report focused on an inexplicable trip in Moreau Lake State Park by a group that wound up in the woods after dark with no flashlights, maps or medication for one person who needed it.
I wrote about it, shaking my head as I read the report. My blog post prompted a call from a reader, who told of a rough experience he and his family had when hiking Moreau Lake State Park last year.
They aren't experienced hikers, and took to the woods not really knowing that some parts of the park can have some trails that involve some steep rock scrambling. They turned around, and he was upset that there was no notice at the trailhead that the trail was going to be anything more than a walk in the proverbial park.
He had a point. I have visited hundreds of trailheads over the years, and other than in some spots in the High Peaks, I haven't seen much, if anything, in the way of notice to those entering trail networks as to what they are about to get into.
You will seldom find any notices or descriptions as to trail difficulty, at least posted by the owners of those networks. Sometimes visitors will sign in to log books with some comments as to difficulties, obstructions, etc., but it's clear that few beginners sign into those books.
The DEC's website has all you should need to know what to do, but it's clear many don't find that information.
Maybe it's time for some sort of standardized rating system to be posted at trailheads, along with notices as to what gear hikers should carry at all times. Maybe that will prompt some of these people who don't prepare and endanger themselves and others to think and prepare before heading out.
Yes, it's a dumbing down of trails, and those of us who are experienced in the backcountry know to be prepared, bring a pack with flashlight, water, food, change of clothes, maps, etc.
But for all the people that wind up in the forest ranger rescue report, there are many others who shockingly get out without injuries or getting lost because of luck or the help of benevolent hikers. When I see people heading up steep, wet mountains in sneakers, jeans and with no pack or water, I am amazed that more don't die or get hurt out there.
Moreau Lake State Park isn't exactly the High Peaks, but maybe that is why we see people running into trouble on some of the region's easier, more basic trail systems like our local park or heavily traveled trails around Lake George. They underestimate the risk of the trails close to population centers.
Maybe more basic information at trailheads about the risks, and about what they should have and do, will get some of them to use their heads.
