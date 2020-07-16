Adirondack Nationals Car Show canceled

LAKE GEORGE — The Adirondack Nationals Car Show has been canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Event organizers on Wednesday announced the show, which was scheduled for Sept. 10-13, has been canceled over concerns about complying with guidelines to contain the spread of the virus.
“It’s always been our first priority to provide safety for car show participants, our guests, volunteers and, of course, our members,” organizers said in a video message posted on Facebook. “We would not be able to follow the current guidelines by the CDC and other agencies to have a safe show.”
More than 1,600 vehicles participated in the annual car show held last year at the Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center on Canada Street.
The loss of the event is a big blow for the resort, which is typically booked during the entirety of the event with attendees and vendors, said Tom Wysocki, the resort’s director for sales and marketing.
“It hurts,” he said. “Unfortunately, it’s where we’re at right now.”
Village Mayor Robert Blais expressed similar sentiments. He said the event’s cancellation is another loss to the local economy, which is dependent on revenue generated during the summer tourism season.
“We’re disappointed, but we understand their need to cancel,” he said.
Blais said losing the annual event means the loss of about $45,000 in village revenue from permits and parking meter money. Local bars and hotels, he said, will likely lose far more.
Blais said the event has grown as big as Americade in recent years: “It is obviously one of our two big events, so it’s a great loss for the economy of our entire region.”
Organizers of the car show said refunds are being offered through adirondacknationals.com.
Those who signed up to participate in this year’s event can forgo a refund and have their name added to the list of participants for next year’s event, which is scheduled for Sept. 9-12.
Many of the people who were planning to attend this year’s car show will likely still visit the village because they have already planned vacations, Blais said.
A number of motorcycles were spotted in the village the week Americade was expected to take place in June. The event was rescheduled to the end of July, then canceled altogether.
The Million Dollar Beach Volleyball Tournament scheduled for Aug. 3 was also canceled Wednesday, after the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation denied the permit needed for the tournament to take place.
The tournament, which benefits Prospect Center in Queensbury, typically draws more than 800 participants each year.
Blais said business in the village has been better than expected this year, given all the safety restrictions put in place by the state.
But, he said, “We’re never going to catch up with the loss of these big events.”
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
