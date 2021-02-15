Adirondack Loj, High Peaks Information Center close due to virus concerns

LAKE PLACID — The Adirondak Loj and High Peaks Information Center are now closed until further notice after at least one person connected to the facility tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesman for the Adirondack Mountain Club (ADK), which operates the Loj and HPIC, said on Monday that scant details were available because the Essex County Health Department was still conducting contact tracing.

ADK Communications Director Ben Brosseau did not say how many people connected to the facility have tested positive for COVID-19, but he did say the club was made aware of a positive result on Friday. The club announced the closure of the Loj and HPIC on Saturday evening.

Asked if the club has any reason to believe the person who tested positive may have come in contact with visitors, Brosseau said there’s “no indication there’s any issues with guests,” though that’s pending what’s discovered during contact tracing.