GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder traded forward Jakob Reichert to the Jacksonville IceMen on Thursday. This completed the future considerations portion of the trade that sent Dylan Walchuk to the Thunder on Dec. 20, 2018.
Reichert, 25, had 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 45 games last season as a rookie with Adirondack. He collected his first pro hat trick in an 8-1 win over Manchester on March 2.
