The 2021 Adirondack Balloon Festival concluded Sunday morning at Warren County airport after three days of canceled or delayed launches due to foggy and windy conditions. A Saturday night moonglow event at the airport lit up the night sky and put smiles on spectators' faces.

A handful of balloons officially launched Saturday morning after a fog delay, but fog did not allow the scheduled launch on Sunday morning. Wind was the culprit that held down Friday evening's scheduled launch.

The return of the fall festival, even in truncated form without the usual launches at Crandall Park bookending the airport events, was warmly welcomed by festivalgoers, who enjoyed the pilots' ground displays despite an unruly Mother Nature.

