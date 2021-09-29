Across region, some hospital workers leave

PLATTSBURGH — Hospital officials say 33 employees of local University of Vermont Health Network Hospitals had to depart their organizations Tuesday when New York State’s COVID vaccine mandate went into effect.
Health care workers in the state were required to get their first dose of the vaccine by Monday’s end. Gov. Kathy Hochul said progress in that group's vaccination rate showed holding firm on the mandate was the right thing to do.
For example, Hochul's office reported that the percentage of fully vaccinated hospital staff had increased from 77% on Aug. 24 to 85% as of Monday evening. It was also noted that 92% had at least one dose.
But, though they acknowledged their support for patients and staff getting vaccinated, the local hospital administrators who participated in a Zoom press conference Tuesday afternoon spoke to the hardships that come with losing any staff as well as the challenges faced by health care workers throughout the pandemic.
WORKFORCE-CHALLENGED
Officials said Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh's medical workforce is comprised of almost 2,300 employees, while Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone employs about 800 people and Elizabethtown Community Hospital more than 350.
Forty-seven CVPH employees, 29 Alice Hyde employees and seven ECH employees were approved for religious exemptions from the vaccine, and medical exemptions were granted to five workers at CVPH, seven at Alice Hyde and one at ECH. Exemptions were processed by human resources departments.
Alice Hyde Associate Vice President of Nursing Operations Tammy Reynolds said all employees are screened daily, and that those granted exemptions will be tested weekly.
Twelve CVPH workers, 16 at Alice Hyde and five at ECH neither got their first dose of the COVID vaccine nor obtained a religious or medical exemption by midnight Tuesday. As a result, they had to leave the organizations.
“(Twelve) is less than one percent of our workforce, but I will say losing a single individual today in any role in any department has a significant impact to our organization as we are already workforce-challenged," CVPH Chief Nursing Officer Carrie Howard-Canning said.
FILL GAPS
Both Howard-Canning and Reynolds said the two hospitals have worked to fill gaps in recent weeks by redeploying staff to impacted areas; bringing on traveling staff for key areas like nursing, laboratory and respiratory therapy; and actively recruiting for vacant positions.
“That is an ongoing process and that is in the midst of a workforce challenge in health care and outside health care,” Howard-Canning said. “I think we’re all facing that.”
Reynolds said, last week, Alice Hyde had to close its intermediate care unit and relocate staff to the emergency department.
“We look at these situations on a daily and a weekly basis.”
As of Tuesday, all services at the two hospitals remained open, something both Howard-Canning and Reynolds credited to their teams.
“They’ve stepped up in every aspect to support our patients and our community, working long days, extra weekends and shifts,” Reynolds said.
PLANNED AHEAD
Ahead of the vaccine mandate going into effect, CVPH worked with all its departments to identify contingency plans in case the hospital wasn’t able to close the gap. Howard-Canning said the areas of greatest concern were the emergency department, laboratory, labor and delivery, inpatient units, and nutrition and environmental health services.
“We did close the gap, as I’ve said, and recruit travelers to support those areas so we feel like we’re in pretty good shape given the circumstances,” she said.
Howard-Canning added that CVPH continued to vaccinate employees into Monday evening, and took a look at this week’s elective surgical and procedural volumes in order to make appropriate adjustments.
The hospital also outlined plans around managing volume and staffing in case of challenges, which Howard-Canning said CVPH had not had to utilize yet.
COVID IMPACT
Both nursing leaders pointed to how the last 18 months have left the hospitals’ staff exhausted and strained. They pointed to increased emergency department volumes and inpatient volumes consistently at or near capacity.
“It is really, really hard and health care is probably one of the hardest places to be and that has been impacted the most,” Howard-Canning said.
She added that CVPH is seeing COVID patients at higher numbers than in the past.
CVPH Sr. Marketing and Communications Specialist Chris Blake said as of Tuesday there were 24 COVID patients hospitalized at the facility, three of whom were in the intensive care unit.
OUT-OF-STATE WORKERS
Howard-Canning said the hospitals have not been able to utilize out-of-state workers who are not licensed in New York State as Hochul’s executive order allowing that to happen was not signed until Monday night.
“Given that is kind of new on the table, I think that’s something we’ll be able to further explore, how we utilize other individuals with licenses in other states.”
She was not sure if the New York hospitals would be able to draw on their Vermont counterparts within the UVM Health Network, noting challenges with emergency department and inpatient capacities network-wide.
“I’m sure that’s something we will discuss, but I’m not sure that’s a resource we’ll be able to utilize. I’m not sure there’s bandwidth there.”
COULD COME BACK
Howard-Canning said the vaccine mandate was hard personally and professionally, and that people who are passionate about what they do were forced to choose between getting vaccinated and losing their jobs.
“These individuals are our coworkers and our friends and to say it’s hard really, honestly, is an understatement. With that said, vaccination is a tool that’s helping us as a community move forward and I do believe it’s the right thing to do.
"But I respect individuals not wanting to be vaccinated at this point, as hard as it is to lose them as members of our team.”
Howard-Canning said the unvaccinated workers would absolutely be able to come back to the hospitals if they changed their minds and got vaccinated.
“All they’d have to do is reach back out. We’ve been having open discussions with our labor partners and with human resources around that and we would love for that to be the case.”