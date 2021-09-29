Across region, some hospital workers leave

“It is really, really hard and health care is probably one of the hardest places to be and that has been impacted the most,” Howard-Canning said.

She added that CVPH is seeing COVID patients at higher numbers than in the past.

CVPH Sr. Marketing and Communications Specialist Chris Blake said as of Tuesday there were 24 COVID patients hospitalized at the facility, three of whom were in the intensive care unit.

OUT-OF-STATE WORKERS

Howard-Canning said the hospitals have not been able to utilize out-of-state workers who are not licensed in New York State as Hochul’s executive order allowing that to happen was not signed until Monday night.

“Given that is kind of new on the table, I think that’s something we’ll be able to further explore, how we utilize other individuals with licenses in other states.”

She was not sure if the New York hospitals would be able to draw on their Vermont counterparts within the UVM Health Network, noting challenges with emergency department and inpatient capacities network-wide.

“I’m sure that’s something we will discuss, but I’m not sure that’s a resource we’ll be able to utilize. I’m not sure there’s bandwidth there.”