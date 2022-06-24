Abortion rights rally to be held in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — A rally is planned in Glens Falls tonight to protest the Supreme Court’s decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, which granted the right to an abortion on a national level.

Local abortion rights activist Enid Mastrianni is organizing the event, which will take place at 8 p.m. near City Hall or City Park. Final details are to be determined.

Mastrianni said although the decision was expected because of the leak of a draft opinion last month, she said women are very angry about “this demotion to second-class status.”

“Women are very, very passionate about this, and they’re very angry and this is going to be the election issue,” she said.

Mastrianni is worried about the consequences from this ruling. She said it is not going to stop women from getting abortions, but means that they could be violating the law or unsafely terminating their pregnancies.

“It’s not going to reduce the amount of abortions,” she said.

NY-21 Democratic congressional candidate Matt Castelli is scheduled to speak at the event.

