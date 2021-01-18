A4 letters to editor

Green spaces are good for the city

Editor:

I agree with Mr. Ientile’s statement that development is both logical and necessary. The pandemic has hurt economies everywhere. COVID-19 has also greatly impacted the degree of the daily socialization that builds communities.

I am new to this area. My husband and I moved to Queensbury in May. We are both amazed and grateful for the friendliness of people we have managed to meet. Despite the COVID-19 lockdown preventing us from meeting as many people as we have wanted, we have tremendously enjoyed wandering downtown Glens Falls. Both of us have commented on how fantastic it is that Glens Falls has a central green space for community members to use and won’t it be wonderful when COVID-19 is no longer a threat to see how the city uses this space!

My suggestion for the developers of the proposed apartment structure, why not look at properties one to three blocks away from the green space? There seem to be many properties that are vacant. Replacing these outdated structures with aesthetically pleasing and functional properties would provide the foot traffic and revenue that is necessary to continue to build our local economy.