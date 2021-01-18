A4 letters to editor

Green spaces are good for the city
Editor:
I agree with Mr. Ientile’s statement that development is both logical and necessary. The pandemic has hurt economies everywhere. COVID-19 has also greatly impacted the degree of the daily socialization that builds communities.
I am new to this area. My husband and I moved to Queensbury in May. We are both amazed and grateful for the friendliness of people we have managed to meet. Despite the COVID-19 lockdown preventing us from meeting as many people as we have wanted, we have tremendously enjoyed wandering downtown Glens Falls. Both of us have commented on how fantastic it is that Glens Falls has a central green space for community members to use and won’t it be wonderful when COVID-19 is no longer a threat to see how the city uses this space!
My suggestion for the developers of the proposed apartment structure, why not look at properties one to three blocks away from the green space? There seem to be many properties that are vacant. Replacing these outdated structures with aesthetically pleasing and functional properties would provide the foot traffic and revenue that is necessary to continue to build our local economy.
Keeping the green space at the corner of Bay and Glen streets will continue to positively impact the well-being of residents, lessen noise pollution and provide living space to wildlife.
Mr. Ientile, I agree that bringing in a well-planned housing development will benefit the Glens Falls tax base. I am hoping that it will occur without taking away the rapidly disappearing natural areas that enhance our quality of life.
Perhaps Mr. Patten will consider alternate locations to his proposed 64-unit building. This way current residents and potential new residents can enjoy downtown local businesses and nature.
Sara Haluska Telban, Queensbury
Trump, please admit to the lie you’ve told
Editor:
A message to Donald Trump: Tell them. Please tell them. They will believe you. 75 million people will listen to you and only you. So tell them.
You will save lives. You will stop the violence and end further destruction. You can save our democracy and preserve our Constitution.
And you may even save your own soul. So tell them. Only you can do this.
Tell them that you have lied to them. Tell them that the election was not fraudulent. Tell them.
Craig Roods, Easton
Like Moses, don’t bear false witness
Editor:
Elise Stefanik’s alma mater Harvard tossed the congresswoman from their Institute of Politics’ Senior Advisory Board for misrepresentations about the election. Rep. Stefanik blames the “woke far-left.” Another lie. God’s word as told by his messenger Moses is clear, you shall not bear false witness. Moses meant you too, congresswoman. Repent.
Mike Parwana, Queensbury